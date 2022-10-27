Biden Mocks Reporters With Weird Mouth Gestures While Refusing To Answer Questions

Yesterday was a day that did, in fact, end in the letter ‘y.’ This means it was another day for President Joe Biden to do something ridiculous in front of a camera. His latest stunt didn’t involve getting lost on a stage, but it was just as awkward. This time around he decided to mock reporters while his handlers screamed at them.

After sitting down with Israeli president Isaac Herzog, the press began shouting questions in their direction. Reporters asking questions after the President of the United States has an open discussion with a foreign leader is standard practice. At least it used to be, but not in Biden’s White House.

After a few seconds of shouting from the press and Biden remembering where he was, he began mocking the reporters by using incredibly awkward and disrespectful mouth gestures in their direction.

You can also hear Biden’s aides shouting at the media to get out of the room during the video.

Quite the commotion at the White House earlier as Joe Biden's handlers chased the press out of the room during his meeting with the Israeli president… pic.twitter.com/QopmXEPey1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

We’ve all seen an old man use those types of mouth gestures before. Typically, it’s an old man mouthing to a baby trying to speak, but in this case it’s the President of the United States mouthing to grown adults in the media trying to do their jobs.

The President not answering questions two weeks out from the midterms seems like a very bold play from the Biden administration, but it’s probably the only play it has left.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris