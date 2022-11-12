Biden Extends Public Health ‘Emergency’ Until April After Declaring Pandemic Over

President Joe Biden just contradicted President Joe Biden again.

At this point, it’s extremely unclear if his inconsistencies are due to senility or incompetence. But yet again, Biden’s administration is acting in direct opposition to his own, on-the-record statements.

Recently, Biden went on 60 Minutes and declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was “over.”

Then Friday, he and his administration extended the COVID-19 pandemic “emergency” through at least April 2023.

Makes perfect sense!

If you’re keeping score at home, this means the United States will be in a COVID “state of emergency” for nearly three and a half years.

Confused-looking U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy. Biden recently extended a non-existent emergency. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This really is classic Biden.

Despite the overwhelming majority of the country disagreeing with his policies, he’s vowed to change nothing about his unpopular strategies.

He’s also repeatedly tried to ram through authoritarian, unconstitutional policies, before being shot down.

READ: UNITED STATES EXTENDS PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIREMENT INTO 2023

Another Inexcusable Biden Choice

As a result of this decision, local authorities and school administrators will be encouraged to continuously mandate masks and vaccines.

READ: ‘EXPERTS’ PUSHING TO FORCE MASKS ON KIDS AGAIN

It’s also entirely unjustifiable.

COVID related deaths in the United States are at near-record lows.

The overwhelming majority of people have gotten COVID, or will inevitably get COVID.

For those who are still somehow scared of the virus, there are vaccines and multiple boosters available. Not to mention that any ”emergency” related policies have already proven to be ineffective.

Quite simply, it’s impossible to stop a highly infectious, endemic respiratory virus.

But Biden and his administration retain immense power by continuing the pandemic. Just as one example, their unconstitutional student loan forgiveness policy was based on this ”emergency.”

So while the country has mostly moved on from COVID, Biden and his administration can never give up power and let the pandemic end.

Their incompetence is so comprehensive that one unnamed official quoted by Reuters defended the move with concerns about a surge.

“We may be in the middle of one in January,” he said. “That is not the moment you want to pull down the public health emergency.”

If this is the criteria, the emergency will never end. Respiratory viruses transmit in the winter months, and always will. COVID will always surge in December and January. Ignoring that is profoundly stunning incompetence.

But stunning incompetence and hypocrisy appears to be what Biden and his administration are best at.