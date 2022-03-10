Biden Administration To Extend Travel Mask Mandate

Videos by OutKick

Though the polls say COVID is no longer useful to our leaders, that doesn’t mean you won’t have to still wear your mask while traveling.

The Biden administration will extend the transportation mask mandate for another 30 days, according to a White House and TSA official on Thursday. The mandate was set to expire on March 18.

So you still have to wear your mask on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through at least April 18.

The extension came at the CDC’s recommendation. Of course it did. The CDC can’t let go.

The CDC now plans “to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor.”

What’s the reason for the extension? We can’t say for certain because there is no good reason for it. It’s absurd. It makes no sense.

In fact, the mandate hasn’t made any sense for quite some time, but the Biden administration agreed to extend it anyway.

As someone who just traveled over the weekend, I can tell you public transportation workers don’t understand the extension either. Even flight attendants found the mandate bogus and were counting down the days until they could breathe normally again on long flights. I guess they’ll have to wait a bit longer.

We are ruled by idiots