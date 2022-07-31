Biden Administration Restarts Construction on Trump’s Border Wall After Calling Him a ‘Racist’

The Biden administration announced that Friday that they would be filling in several gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona that started construction under the Trump administration.

Soon after taking office in 2021, Biden halted all new building on the wall, contributing to record illegal border crossings in recent months.

Now, four major holes in the wall will be completed, a shocking shift after repeated denials by Biden that the wall would be beneficial.

The International Border Wall with sections that are still under construction

It’s even more hypocritical given that in a 2019 op-ed, Joe Biden decried then President Trump as invoking “racist invective to describe anyone south of the Rio Grande.”

Biden also claimed that the wall wouldn’t even be effective, suggesting in the op-ed that it wouldn’t stop human trafficking, the drug trade or the flow of illegal immigration:

“It won’t stop the flow of illegal narcotics or human trafficking, both of which come primarily through legal ports of entry,” he continued. “Nor will it stop asylum seekers fleeing the most desperate conditions imaginable, and who have the right to have their cases heard. Nor will it stem the numbers of undocumented, most of whom over-stay legal visas.”

Now, due to his administration’s lax enforcement of existing laws, refusal to complete the wall, and tacit encouragement of illegal immigration, Biden’s forced to backtrack.

It’s just the latest setback for one of the most unpopular presidents in U.S. history, who has failed to address every crisis he’s faced.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan, border policy, indefensible COVID mandates, runaway inflation and gas price increases, and the war in Ukraine have all been mishandled with awe-inspiring incompetence.

At least one of these dramatic disasters might be partially alleviated by finishing what Trump started.