BGSU Women’s Basketball Player Gets Sucker-Punched By Angry Memphis Player; Police Investigating Strike

Bowling Green women’s basketball defeated the Memphis Tigers, 73-60, Thursday night, which ended with a player getting punched in the face and a pending police investigation.

As both teams went down the handshake line after the game, BGSU’s Elissa Brett exchanged words with Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes.

Shutes then punched Brett in the face, jolting the Falcons player who hit the floor, prompting teammates and team personnel to help.

WATCH:

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately.



Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Credit: WTOL 11

A Memphis player grabbed Shutes and escorted her off the court as neighboring players appeared shocked by the abrupt attack.

Bowling Green released a statement on the incident, noting that the police will investigate the matter.

Ugly ending to the night after Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett was hit by a Memphis player in the handshake line after the game. pic.twitter.com/9QLFdguB9f — Kurt Steiss ⚔️ (@kurtsteiss) March 24, 2023

Credit: Kurt Steiss Credit: Kurt Steiss

“Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations,” BGSU said in a statement. “Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes.”

Memphis’ social media turned off comments when they posted the game’s final score.

BGSU advanced to face Florida in the WNIT quarterfinals at Stroh Center in Bowling Green.

