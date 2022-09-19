COO Of Beyond Meat Arrested After Arkansas Game For Biting Man’s Nose Off In Angry Tirade Was Apparently Starved For Flesh

The Chief Operating Officer of ‘Beyond Meat’ was arrested for biting another man’s nose on Saturday. It would seem as though he had some beef with another man and had enough of his plant proteins.

Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was arrested in Arkansas on Saturday.

(Background photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Doug Ramsey, 53, is a Fayetteville-native. He was in attendance at the Arkansas Razorbacks football game against Bobby Petrino, which ended around 10 p.m.

After the final whistle, Ramsey headed over to the parking garage to get in his Bronco and head home. At that point, according to the police report, a Subaru “inched his way” in front of his car. In doing so, the other vehicle made contact with the front passenger side tire of Ramsey’s Ford.

From There, Things Got Wild And Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey Was Angry

Ramsey allegedly got out of his car “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the report. It only escalated from there.

In response to his windshield being smashed, the Subaru owner got out of his car. Understandable. His windshield was just smashed and wanted to figure out what the heck was going on. But he probably would have stayed in the car if he knew what was coming.

What happened next is insane.

According to the police report, Ramsey grabbed the Subaru owner and started throwing body blows. And then, at some point, he “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.” Witnesses even said that they heard him threaten to kill the owner of the Subaru.

Eventually, after things were broken up, Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third degree battery. Beyond Meat did not respond to Fox24 KNWA’s request for comment.

Postgame parking garages can cause a man to do crazy things, but to BITE ANOTHER MAN’S NOSE OFF is downright bonkers. What on earth was the thought process there? Will somebody please get Ramsey some red meat, because apparently he is starved for flesh.