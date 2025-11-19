You Can't Lay Points On The Road With This Guy At Quarterback

Miami Ohio vs. Buffalo, 7:00 ET

We hit a nice one yesterday in MACtion play, so let's go for another on here, shall we? College football during the week gives us football degenerates and junkies a bit to look forward to as we unwind each evening. I won't say the teams are the most impressive bunches in the sport, but when you get a conference that is known for offense, and the teams that match up are fairly evenly ranked, I think there is something fun about it. Tonight we have Miami Ohio taking on Buffalo in MAC Conference Play.

Miami Ohio comes into this game with a strong 5-5 record, and they are 4-2 in conference play. That doesn't put them at the top of the MAC, but it does give them a decent spot in the middle of the conference. This is not the first time I wrote about the squad, as I had a play on them a couple of weeks ago. They have dropped both of the past two games, including one that I thought they could likely win. They started the season with a tough schedule, losing to Wisconsin, Rutgers, and UNLV. As the schedule eased up a bit, the wins started coming for the Redhawks. They were able to get five straight victories with wins over Lindenwood, Northern Illinois, Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan. Their past two games, both losses, were against Ohio and Toledo. The Ohio game was close, a 24-20 loss, but they couldn't get the stop needed late, or the score in a two minute drill to steal the win. It would've put them in position to potentially play for a Conference Championship, depending on how everything else shook out. Last week, Henry Hesson started for the Redhawks and was very bad. He completed just 29% of passes for 147 yards and three interceptions. It was pretty crappy of Dequan Finn to leave Miami in the middle of the season to "focus on NFL preparation." Can't say I'll be rooting for him, and honestly, his season was very unimpressive.

Buffalo is sporting identical records, both overall and in conference, with Miami Ohio. Both teams are 5-5, and both are 4-2. I also had a play on them recently and was wrong about that as well. Buffalo is 1-2 over the past three games, also shooting themselves in the foot at their opportunity to get a MAC title. Their two losses were to Akron (who we did get a win on last night - so I'm not losing every MAC game), and Central Michigan last week. They were blown out by Central Michigan in their last game, losing 38-19. I really like Buffalo's offense, but there are some games where they look stagnant at best. Last week, starting quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson hurt his ankle and was questionable for the game, but it appears that he is going to start tonight, which should give the edge to Buffalo.

The books are certainly expecting this to be a defensive battle. I am not sure if that makes much sense given that both teams have average defenses and both would rather try and get the ball moving with regularity. Perhaps it is because the expectation is that Roberson will not be able to run as much and he isn't a great passer. Or, maybe because Hesson was embarrassingly bad last week. I'm really not sure how you can comfortably take Miami on the road against Buffalo though. Hesson hasn't been good at any point in his limited opportunities. Buffalo is the right side, feel free to take the points, but I doubt you'll need them.