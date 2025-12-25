Won't Surprise Me To See Broncos Pitch A Shutout

Broncos vs. Chiefs, 8:15 ET

Injuries suck. I think we can all agree that we would rather have the best players always healthy so that we can enjoy watching the best of the best play. I think we can agree that matchups are so much more interesting when players are available. Availability is often said to be the best ability, and unfortunately, we have a major injury that removed the intrigue from this game. This once-promising AFC West game is not quite as exciting due to injuries, but may still be an entertaining game between the Broncos and Chiefs.

The Broncos are one of the best teams in the league and I'm fully ready to accept it. I am not going to sit here and tell you I'm a true believer now, because I still think they are bounced in the playoffs. What I will admit to is that their defense may do enough in these games to make up the shortcomings or confusing way the offense plays. Bo Nix is still not a guy that I think you're going to build around, but he has been fine in most of the games. He has 3,608 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions for the season, which is basically what Patrick Mahomes did in his season. The running game could be a bit better, as I find it a bit inconsistent, but they can move the ball by both methods, and that's what is most important. Most of all, this is a Broncos team that still has something to play for because they have a chance to lock up the #1 seed, and the Chargers are still chasing them for the division title. In other words, don't expect Denver to feel sorry for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs won't really have anyone feeling sorry for them. I think it is a bit pathetic for those people who are excited, or happy that Mahomes was injured. I'd stay the same about anyone really, because it is bad karma to root for injuries. In any case, fans still are happy to see the Chiefs out of the playoffs just something new happens. Kansas City is out of the playoffs and at this point, probably has given up on the season after losing quarterbacks to ACL injuries in back-to-back weeks. The Chiefs lost to the Titans last week - a bet I didn't give out on Outkick, but did play. Now they are on their third string quarterback in this one. That would be Chris Oladokun from South Dakota State, taken in round seven of the 2022 draft. He saw some action last week against the Titans and went 11-for-16 with 111 yards passing and no touchdowns. He did take four sacks in the game, but aside from that, at least looked decent.

I should warn you before you follow my upcoming bet, I'm getting rocked on games involving the Chiefs. And, my biggest personal loss of the season was at the hands of the Broncos - who have rewarded me quite a bit this year. With that out of the way, let me just share my thought: I think the team total under for the Chiefs is the only way to go here. It is a big risk considering it is just 10.5 points. They have a quarterback with limited snaps, and though he looked good against the Titans, and he will get all the practice reps this week, he still has to face a tough defense. The Broncos lost last week and want to get back on track. This is the game where we should see them licking their chops. There is still plenty of reason to play, back the Chiefs team total under.