Wolverines Will Continue Offensive Barrage Against Ranked Opponents

Nebraska vs. Michigan, 7:00 ET

Tuesday brings us back to College Hoops. Unfortunately, Saturday brought me to College Basketball as well, and that was a disaster as I lost both of my plays in those. Prior to that, I think I had won five straight Outlook plays on the hardwood, but we couldn't extend that streak. Hopefully I can get some of that back tonight, and there are plenty of games to choose from. One of the best games (on paper) of the season takes place tonight as we get an unbeaten Nebraska taking on a dominant Michigan Wolverines team in Ann Arbor.

Look, if Indiana can become a football school and win a National Championship, then Nebraska, mostly known for football and volleyball (at least by me and my inner circle), can become a basketball powerhouse. I really don't think that people envisioned the transfer portals and being able to pay college kids to actually help with parity, but I think it has. Most schools were paying people under the table anyway, so this now makes it legal and allows some of the other programs to stand a legitimate chance. The question most will ask is if this Cornhusker team is for real. They are 20-0 and 9-0 in Big Ten play, ranked as fifth in the nation, but was it a soft schedule, or is this a real team? The answer is probably closer to a soft schedule if you ask me. They have played two ranked opponents - Illinois and Michigan State. Obviously, they won both of those games, but neither was a comfortable win. They beat Illinois on the road by three and defeated the Spartans by two in Nebraska. Outside of that, they have beaten Wisconsin, a decent Ohio State team, and Creighton. I really am not overly impressed by most of their other wins. I'm not taking anything away from them, because you only can play your schedule, and good teams certainly lose to bad teams, but this doesn't seem like the team has been tested much this year.

I wouldn't really argue that Michigan has been tested, I'd just argue that when they see a ranked opponent, their eyes light up. They don't just seem like they want to beat a ranked opponent; they seemingly want to murder them. Michigan is 18-1 for the season with their lone loss coming in a Big 10 matchup against the Badgers, a team that Nebraska beat. This loss came on their home floor, and was by three points. Wisconsin, was not ranked. In the three ranked opponent games that the Wolverines have had, they have one thing in common: Michigan won each of those games by 30 points exactly. Those blowouts make Michigan look like they are the best team in the country, and it is hard to argue with that, aside from the fact that they haven't had a very tough schedule. This is a tougher stretch, having to face Nebraska and then Michigan State. Purdue, Duke, Illinois, and Michigan State still await them, but right now, they appear to be elite offensively.

The question for tonight is if Michigan is going to demolish Nebraska, or will the Cornhuskers put up a fight? I think Nebraska should at least keep this respectable, but I'm not fully confident in it. The problem that I foresee is that they won't be able to keep up with the offensive firepower of Michigan. I expect the Wolverines to come in with a ton of aggression to show once again that they are the top dog. I'm taking the Wolverines over 83.5 points tonight. This is a game I expect them to win and probably win big. If they lose, Nebraska could have a major advantage for the regular season Big 10 title.