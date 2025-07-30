WNBA Finals Rematch Will Be Revenge For Lynx

Liberty vs. Lynx, 8:00 ET

The WNBA is one of those leagues that people love to hate on. Most people like hating on the NBA as well, but the MLB with the salary discussions, the attention will probably turn to that one soon enough. Is the hatred because it is basketball? Because the majority of players are from minority backgrounds? Because of their sexual orientation? Or is it just because they are female? I honestly have no idea, and I don't really care. As long as we have the internet, we will have trolls. I like the WNBA and I like betting on it. Let's get to it here as the Liberty take on the Lynx.

The Liberty remain one of the best teams in the league, but they are running into a bit of an issue with injury issues. Their best player, and one of the best in the league, Breanna Stewart is out for this game, and that completely changes the dynamic of this team. Additionally, Natasha Cloud, their point guard, is a game-time decision. I have my doubts that she will suit up for this one, but even if she does, she isn't the difference maker that Stewart is. Cloud does impact the offense from a facilitation standpoint, and a defensive stance, though. The team will need Sabrina Ionescu to step up and find a way to make the offense hum. In the two games without Stewart, the team has looked a bit rough. She was injured in the Sparks game, and played just three minutes. Ionescu dropped 30, but it wasn't enough as the team lost by two. They dropped their next game against the Wings too. Dallas isn't as bad as they were to start the season, but it was also a pretty ugly game for them. I do expect a better effort in this one. Both of those losses were in a three games in four nights situation.

The Wild are still the best team in the league and they are likely to win the Championship this season. Minnesota has the likely MVP of the league in Napheesa Collier. They aren't the most deep team in the league, but they are certainly one of the more talented clubs. To be honest, I'm surprised at how much offensive production they get out of Courtney Williams. She has been very good this season, averaging 14.1 points per game. This is the highest average she has had since 2021. The Lynx are also coming off of a loss, and they haven't dropped two games in a row in over a year outside of the playoffs. In the playoffs the two losses in a row did come at the hands of the Liberty. There is a lot to like about the Lynx because they are very talented on offense and they are also a strong defensive team.

In case you don't know the history between these two teams, I'll share it here as briefly as possible. Last season, the Lynx found their way to the championship against the Liberty. Minnesota looked like the better team in the Finals. The last game of the season came down to the last few seconds and it felt like there was some home cooking for the Liberty. New York won basically on a questionable call or two and that was it. Now the Lynx get to extract a bit of revenge. I don't care what the spread is, the Lynx are covering against a wounded Liberty team.