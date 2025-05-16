WNBA Is Back, And So Are My Bets On It

Lynx vs. Wings, 7:30 ET

I love basketball. It was my first love, and more than anything it has treated me to a lot of beneficial things in my life. I don't care if it is high school, college, professional, grade school, boys, girls, men, women, whatever, if it is a hoop and a ball, I'll probably be watching it. I'm not a WNBA hater - if it isn't for you, that's fine. I don't really get the people that bash it for no reason, but I've never been the kind of person to care about things that I don't have a passion for and just complain for no reason. The kind of person I am is someone who likes money, and I like the fact that the WNBA kicks off tonight and those tickets cash the same as any others. Let's cash the first of the season as the Lynx take on the Wings.

Minnesota was in the championship last season, and was literally seconds away from winning the title. There was a questionable call, and probably a little bit of conspiracy theory around the final game itself. The league benefits more from having the New York team win over the one from Minnesota. The league also benefits from having the Liberty superstars of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu winning over the relatively unknown roster of the Lynx. Aside from that, the Lynx are a really good team. They brought back essentially everyone who was on the team last year, but the biggest deal is that Napheesa Collier is on the team. She is one of three or four women in the league who might win the MVP this year. They have a good, scrappy point guard in Courtney Williams who will make life tough on offenses, and Alanna Smith who has done a great job of improving each year and is a good three-point shooter. Kayla McBride also is really solid for the team. This is a good team that can win anywhere.

The Wings are not quite as good of a team as the Lynx are. There is a reason that this team won the #1 overall pick in the draft lottery and won the rights to draft superstar Paige Bueckers. You will hear mostly about her, but don't make a mistake, this team has improved since last year, trying to surround Bueckers with talent to make this team relevant. DiJonai Carrington is now on the roster. She makes a lot of headlines for her looks, but she is actually talented and could be a difference (and potentially trouble) maker for the team. The real story will be seeing how Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale fit in together. Ogunbowale still has one of the best WNBA performances I've ever seen as she went nuclear in the All-Star game last year. If she gets hot, look out.

The Lynx are a team that is already established, and the Wings are a team that is not quite there. It will take some time for the team to gel. Look at the Fever last season if you want an example. It takes a while for teams to get used to playing with each other. This is the case for Dallas and why they won't cover tonight. I fully expect the crowd to be in favor of Bueckers, but the Lynx are on a mission, and, more importantly, they are the better team for tonight's game. Back them to cover the spread.

