Wings Wont Fly Close To The Sun

Wings vs. Sun, 7:30 ET

If you know me, you know that I love basketball more than any other sport. If you ask my wife, she probably will tell you I love it more than I love anything. It isn't true, but you get the picture. I watch the game all the time, play a couple times a week in pickup games or leagues, and I go shoot around to clear my head. I coach two or three times a week and take my daughter outside to shoot even more. When people bash the WNBA, I do get it, but for a hoops junkie like me, I'm always going to root for more basketball instead of less. What the Wings and Sun have played this year barely passes for basketball, but we will take a look at this one and see how to bet it anyway.

The Wings are one of the worst teams in the sport. To be honest, I'm a bit surprised they aren't better as they have at least two players who can be considered difference makers. Paige Bueckers, the number 1 overall draft pick this season, seems to have made more noise because she allegedly came out as a lesbian with her former college teammate, than she has on the court. Perhaps the issue is just that there isn't as much coverage of her as there is on another white lady who came out of college last year. Either way, Bueckers, after getting a concussion earlier in the year, seems to be finding her groove, leading the team in scoring and assists at the moment. Dallas still has plenty of season to come together and figure out some things, but they are still likely to be a lottery team. The reality is that it is probably a better place for them anyway - there are three teams with legitimate chances at the title and maybe a fourth or fifth with a slight chance.

The Sun have made headlines lately because of their game against Indiana. In that one, if you haven't seen it, it was a bit chippy to start. Caitlin Clark was involved in the mele as usual with Jacy Sheldon from the Sun poking her in the eye. Before that, Clark wasn't happy about something and kind of pushed Sheldon. Clark was then body-checked by TikTok star Marina Mabrey - who, I actually really like as a player and as a TikToker. Mabrey was sticking up for her teammate, and to be honest, people get overly defensive about Clark. The league needs to protect her, but she also plays chippy. She talks crap and instigates some things. I actually love all of it as it is part of the game. After that, though, Sheldon was in another fight later as she was fouled hard by the Fever enforcer Sophie Cunningham who will be signing photos of her standing ready to fight and grabbing Sheldon's head for years to come. Anyway, that was already two games ago as the Sun lost the next night as well.

Neither of these teams are very good, but the Wings are almost certainly the better team. Both should look at this as a winnable game, but winning is actually a loss for the franchises. You can't win this game and gain potential lottery value. It is too early to think about tanking the game. I just thought I would mention it. The Wings won the first matchup by 22 points. That game didn't have the Sun playing their third game in four nights. This one does. Back the Wings to win this one with ease again.