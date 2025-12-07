A Wild West Teaser For Sunday Afternoon Games

6-pt Teaser

I already mentioned just how brutal last week was, so even if I go perfect this week, I will basically just be pulling even with how poorly I performed last week. I'll get over it. I am still alive, I still have a bankroll, and I know that I can get my money back. Sometimes you hit a cold streak, and in those situations, the best thing you can do is keep firing (even though you probably should reduce your dollars a bit). One of the better bets I've had this year are teasers, and I have one for us on Sunday.

Leg 1: Broncos vs. Raiders

There are some games you look at, and you think it will be an easy victory. The problem is, in the NFL, there is no such thing as an easy victory. The Broncos are enjoying an incredible hot streak at the moment, but I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks they are one of the best two or three teams in the league. The flaws are glaringly obvious. Their offense is not impressive whatsoever. Their quarterback is questionable at best, but their defense is so dang good that none of it really matters. They escaped with a win over the Commanders on Monday Night Football, and they've been teetering on a loss for quite some time. You can only cheat death so often before you finally get caught. I just don't see it happening against the Raiders in Las Vegas. As questionable as the Broncos have been, the Raiders have been awful. There is no question about that. They are a bad team. They don't even have a quarterback on their roster who is worth starting to see if they have anything with him. They are just 2-10 for the season and 1-5 overall. They have last their last three games by at least 14 points. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Broncos cover this outright, but they just haven't been all that impressive the last few games, so I'll take them down from -7.5 to -1.5.

Leg 2: Rams vs. Arizona

We are going to stay on the West Coast for the second leg of this teaser action. The Rams were one of the losses I took last week - actually they were arguably the biggest disappointment that I've had this entire season when they lost this week. I'm sure I picked up on the trend too late, or something else, but when it is going bad, it can get ugly fast. Los Angeles dropped their game to the Panthers last week, but that's not even the issue. In the first quarter they had been blowing teams out. They were the best scoring team in the first quarter, and they scored a touchdown on their first possession. Somehow, they allowed the Panthers to match it. Matt Stafford marched them down to the redzone and threw his first interception in like nine million attempts. Obviously, I'm exaggerating, but he did throw one. The Panthers did nothing, and the Rams were once again given the opportunity to score before the 1st quarter ended. Stafford threw another pick and it was returned for a touchdown. My bet was toast. It was a terrible performance from, arguably, the best team in football. They should rebound here against a Cardinals team that has been disjointed most of the season. Jacoby Brissett did a nice job for a while, but he has started looking more like a backup than a starter. I am expecting a Rams team coming out looking to get back on track. Bet them as the second leg and get them down from -8.5 to -2.5.

I'm not going crazy here. I mentioned it is better to be conservative when you haven't seen the board all that well. I don't hate most of my picks from last week, just the result, but I'll still be cautious and put just two legs on this teaser.