It Will Be A Wild Final Day For The NBA

NBA Final Day Plays

We've reached the finish line on the regular season for the NBA. The Play-In Playoffs start on Tuesday, and then next week, we get the actual Playoffs. The NBA is always full of drama, and this season has been no different. There were multiple players and coaches who were removed due to gambling issues. The 65-game rule that went into effect a few years ago is causing tons of issues. Paul George missed more games, this time due to violating the league's drug policy. Tanking seemed like it was at an all-time high. It is like a soap opera that you cannot miss. On this last day let's take a look at what we should play. And, to be clear, I'm listing a few games and going to put exactly one unit split on all of these NBA looks for the final day of the season.

Magic at Celtics, 6:00 ET

I somewhat feel like the NBA is going to call the teams and say "Guys, it is a national game, can you at least play some of your players?" The reality is that the Magic can capture the 6th seed if they tie with Toronto as they have the tiebreaker. That's motivation to win here. Boston is locked into the 2 seed. I am not crazy about having to take the Magic by -12.5 at Boston, but it is the only consideration I'd have in this game.

Pistons at Pacers, 6:00 ET

Want to watch bad basketball? Watch this game. It is actually kind of funny - the Pistons were abysmal two years ago, now they are the #1 seed in the East. The Pacers made it to Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year, now they are one of the two worst teams in the league (mostly due to injuries). The Pistons don't need to win this game, but I think they will. Their players will be rested, but the Pacers are actively trying to lose games. 20 wins ties them with the Nets, for wins. I think they look to lose here; they may even start shooting at the wrong hoop. Give me Detroit as they go for win #60.

Bulls vs. Mavericks, 8:30 ET

The Mavs and Bulls both are searching for lottery luck. The difference is that I think the Mavs have actually been trying to develop their team and players. Cooper Flagg is looking for Rookie of the Year, and he could put up 90 points in this game if he wants. The Bulls would actually encourage it at this point. Have you seen the Bulls roster? They are putting Mac McClung in there for 12 minutes per game. Yeesh. Give me the Mavs - if Flagg plays, this will get the lion's share of my unit.

Nuggets vs. Spurs, 8:30 ET

I like the Spurs here, and it is partially due to a rule that I've already mentioned. Victor Wembanyama is not eligible for awards if he doesn't play in at least 20 minutes of this game. He will be at 64 games played this season. Is there a loophole, probably somewhere. However, the easier thing is to send him out and let him try. Nikola Jokic didn't play the other day so he will need to play here as well. Maybe the NBA asked them to sit the other game and play this. However, I still like the Spurs' chances over the Nuggets, considering the Nuggets just ended the Spurs' winning streak. Give me San Antonio. This will be the smallest play, though. If Jokic plays, I likely won't touch it at all.