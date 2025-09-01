Who Will Hoist The Lombardi Trophy?

Super Bowl Winner

Change is to be expected from year to year. Rosters have turnovers, injuries happen, players improve or regress, coaching changes take place, and there are all sorts of reasons for the alterations. In basketball, we haven't had the same champion in back-to-back years since 2017-18. In baseball the same World Series champion hasn't been crowned two years in a row since the Yankees in 1999 and 2000. Hockey has seen more "dynasties" with the Panthers winning back-to-back seasons and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. The Chiefs won two in a row before being ousted by the Eagles last season, but prior to that, back-to-back hadn't happened since 2004-05. So, who will win the Super Bowl this season, are we getting back-to-back with the Eagles?

Eagles +700

Last year, the Eagles were clearly the best team in the league and they had a statement win against the Chiefs, who they lost to two years prior. The Eagles embarrassed the Chiefs, winning by 18 points. After losing in 2023, the Eagles didn't make it back to the Super Bowl the following year, so can we expect them to make it this season after winning? They still have the best offensive line in the game and one of the best defenses. Jalen Hurts is not the most exciting thrower in the game, but there might be no better short-yardage team than the Eagles. They still have Saquon Barkley and a talented offense. There really are no holes in this roster. Football is a challenge; all of these extra games will eventually catch up with them. I just don't think it is this year. The biggest challenge to me is that there is no chip on their shoulder this year. I'm not saying there is a lack of motivation, but the focus might not be quite as unified as it once was.

Bills/Ravens +600

Here we go again with the Bills and Ravens. Both of the teams are favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, and why shouldn't they be? They have the past two MVP winners in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Both teams have explosive offenses (though I'd argue the Ravens are better) and both have solid defenses. I'm not personally backing either of these favorites, but if I had to choose, I'd take the Ravens. They are likely in the tougher division, but Baltimore almost beat the Bills last year on the road in the playoffs. You may be saying, "Almost doesn't mean anything." And, you're right. Almost doesn't matter, but we are talking about a couple of plays going the correct way for them, and they face the Chiefs instead of the Bills. I'm not backing either of them, but if I had to, I'd take the Ravens.

Detroit Lions +1100

Did we forget just how good the Lions were last season? Are we thinking that because Ben Johnson left that the team will be garbage? I'm not really sure where the Lions started to get written off this season, but a lot of people think they might not even win the division. In the NFC North, we have JJ McCarthy, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff as the quarterbacks. Of those four, Goff is probably second-best, and he could be first, depending on how you think of Love and his decision-making. Sports Illustrated has them ranked #6 in total defense, and they are getting back pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson. I think you're getting a good value here on them.

Los Angeles Rams +2200

The Rams were not the most consistent team in football last season, but they have one guy who is very consistent at getting his team successful seasons with Sean McVay as their play caller. McVay has led the Rams to 10-win seasons in six of his eight campaigns. They have won a Super Bowl. They are involved in free agents and trades regularly, so there is a lot to like about this team. I really like their offense this year with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams getting the ball from Matthew Stafford who is probably in one of his last seasons. The Rams do have the 22nd-ranked defense according to the Ringer, so it is something to keep an eye on during the season.

My official pick to win the Super Bowl is the Eagles to repeat. I honestly think it will take injuries or something significant to keep them from returning to the Super Bowl. I'm also going to throw a bit on the Lions and Rams. The Lions are my favorite outside of the Eagles to come out of the NFC. I wouldn't be shocked by the Buccaneers either, though. From the AFC, it still seems like we are fighting between the Bills, Ravens, and Chiefs for whoever gets to represent the AFC, and I really don't know who it would be, but as mentioned would pick the Ravens this year.