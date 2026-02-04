Who Will Find The End Zone In Super Bowl LX?

Touchdown Props for Super Bowl LX

This was, by far, my worst first touchdown scorer season I've ever had. It wasn't just bad, it was terrible. After years of hitting at a high clip, and hitting regularly, I couldn't buy myself a winning week. That isn't entirely true. I hit a few times over the season, but it was a losing year. However, if I took the players I selected for anytime touchdowns, I would've been profitable. While that is frustrating, it does at least make me feel a little bit better that I wasn't just completely off base. I'm going to give my looks for touchdown scorers in this article, but consider yourself warned in advance.

To be honest, I'm also not confident in this being a high-scoring game. That doesn't mean there won't be touchdown scorers, but I do feel like we are less likely to hit a ton of results. I'll share a few thoughts on the logical and then longshot picks for touchdowns.

Logical:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III are the two lowest odds on the board. Walker sits at -195 while Smith-Njigba is at -110. Those are the only two players who currently have a minus next to their name. I do expect the Seahawks to score the first touchdown, but I'm not overly convinced it has to be one of these guys. The gameplan for the Patriots will be to take away both. If I know that, you can guarantee Seattle knows it as well. That means they are likely preparing a plan to start the game by attacking their other options. Players like Cooper Kupp, AJ Barner, and maybe even Rashid Shaheed. I'm not going to take either Walker or Smith-Njigba outright, but I'd consider adding Walker to a Same Game Parlay as I think he is more likely.

Kupp +260

The person I expect to benefit the most from Smith-Njigba's attention at the hands of the Patriots defense is Kupp. For the year, Kupp wasn't overly impressive, but he has been a reliable option for Sam Darnold in the playoffs. I have already taken him over 3.5 receptions for the game, and really wouldn't be surprised to see them use him in the red zone. Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP and someone that you can have faith in for these big games.

Kayshon Boutte +330

This is a similar argument to what I mention about Kupp. I'd expect the Seahawks to focus on Stefon Diggs which could open up some potential for Boutte. I personally won't be playing this because I think he will be involved in the passing game, but ultimately, I don't expect more than one touchdown from the Patriots. And, that touchdown will go to…

Rhamondre Stevenson +140

Sure, the odds are low, but the workload should be here. He is a unique running back who is used in both the passing and running game. I also fully expect them to try and hammer the ball in when they get close to the goal line. I don't want to say they will use kid's gloves with Drake Maye, but I think it is in their best interest to be cautious with what they try and do.

Longshots:

If you want to take a chance on some bigger payouts, here are a few options. Stevenson to score the first touchdown for the Patriots is +340, and I like that bet quite a bit. The Patriots haven't really used him much, but TreVeyon Henderson has the speed and ability to find space and get into the end zone. I really like the Seahawks Defense and Special Teams at +400 as well. It is a bit rare of an occurrence, but I really do not trust Maye in this game.

Overall, I like Kupp and Stevenson for anytime scores, and I like Stevenson for the first Patriots TD of the game. For first outright touchdown, let's take AJ Barner who has been forgotten in recent weeks, but should be a good goal line target for the Seahawks when they get down there at +1200.