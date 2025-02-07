Who Will Find The End Zone In The Super Bowl?

Chiefs vs. Eagles, 6:30 ET

We've reached the end of the prop betting with this article. I've talked about rushing props, quarterback props, receiving props, and even those goofy/fun props that everyone loves. This one will focus on something that has been my bread and butter for years - touchdown props. A few years ago, I hit a 10:1 first touchdown winner and I've gotten some of the more exciting scorers recently as well. Let's take a look at how we should be the touchdown scorer props between the Chiefs and Eagles.

First touchdown scorers

This year has been a bit up and down for me with first touchdown scoring. There was the longest stretch I've ever had without hitting one, but there were also weeks where I hit two in a week. I also had one where I hit a 38:1 parlay, so overall it was a good season, but not consistently great. I think both teams are likely to defer the coin toss in this one, so it is really hard to predict who will get the ball first. I do think the first team to touch the ball is likely to score first. The Eagles have a good defense, and so do the Chiefs, but the offenses should be more than prepared for this. If I'm betting on the Chiefs, I'm going to take Kareem Hunt for +900. I think they get close enough and give him the ball to run up the gut. On the Eagles side, Barkley is the heavy favorite, but I don't really care for that one. I think the best bet is actually Dallas Goedert at +1900. I think he has the potential to have a great game and I like him here. Those are going to be my two plays for the first touchdown scorer - normally I only play one, I'd take Goedert over Hunt if you choose to play just one.

Any time touchdown scorer

The first thing I'm going to mention is the same thing I'll mention from my previous article: I will not be betting on Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown. There is a "No" option, I would take that, but at just +155, I don't love it. It is very possible he scores, but I don't like the number and his numbers and success against top-10 teams hasn't been there. I mentioned both Hunt and Goedert in the previous paragraph so the any time touchdown looks promising for both of them as well. Hunt is at +140 and Goedert is at +290. Similarly to Barkley, I don't believe that Kelce will find the end zone in this one. I know that Noah Gray is a tight end as well, but I think he has a better shot. I won't play it, but at +500 there are worse options. My favorite receiver for the Chiefs is actually a guy who has gotten no love in the playoffs, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins hasn't been used much this postseason, but I still picture him going up top and winning a jump ball in the end zone. There are few guys that can do it as well as he can, and I don't think the Eagles corners can compete with it if they need to. I'll take Hopkins at +500. On the Eagles side, I think the safest bet is for Jalen Hurts. The over/under for longest touchdown is the typical 1.5 yards. Hurts is lethal in the short yardage situations. If there is a tush push situation, they won't just hand it to Barkley in my opinion, so Hurts seems like a safer choice.

Longshots

I think that Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes are both live options to score two touchdowns. Pacheco should be involved in the passing game and I like his potential to get into space and find the end zone. Mahomes could easily run for two as well. He did it last game and I think can do it again. Pacheco is at +2200 and Mahomes is at +2500. One other look I like is Kareem Hunt to score first and Hurts to score second at +3500. Those are really difficult things to nail, but I like the odds.

Officially: