Who Will Find The End Zone In The Super Bowl?

Chiefs vs. Eagles, 6:30 ET

We've reached the end of the prop betting with this article. I've talked about rushing props, quarterback props, receiving props, and even those goofy/fun props that everyone loves. This one will focus on something that has been my bread and butter for years - touchdown props. A few years ago, I hit a 10:1 first touchdown winner and I've gotten some of the more exciting scorers recently as well. Let's take a look at how we should be the touchdown scorer props between the Chiefs and Eagles.

First touchdown scorers

This year has been a bit up and down for me with first touchdown scoring. There was the longest stretch I've ever had without hitting one, but there were also weeks where I hit two in a week. I also had one where I hit a 38:1 parlay, so overall it was a good season, but not consistently great. I think both teams are likely to defer the coin toss in this one, so it is really hard to predict who will get the ball first. I do think the first team to touch the ball is likely to score first. The Eagles have a good defense, and so do the Chiefs, but the offenses should be more than prepared for this. If I'm betting on the Chiefs, I'm going to take Kareem Hunt for +900. I think they get close enough and give him the ball to run up the gut. On the Eagles side, Barkley is the heavy favorite, but I don't really care for that one. I think the best bet is actually Dallas Goedert at +1900. I think he has the potential to have a great game and I like him here. Those are going to be my two plays for the first touchdown scorer - normally I only play one, I'd take Goedert over Hunt if you choose to play just one.

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.  (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Any time touchdown scorer

The first thing I'm going to mention is the same thing I'll mention from my previous article: I will not be betting on Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown. There is a "No" option, I would take that, but at just +155, I don't love it. It is very possible he scores, but I don't like the number and his numbers and success against top-10 teams hasn't been there. I mentioned both Hunt and Goedert in the previous paragraph so the any time touchdown looks promising for both of them as well. Hunt is at +140 and Goedert is at +290. Similarly to Barkley, I don't believe that Kelce will find the end zone in this one. I know that Noah Gray is a tight end as well, but I think he has a better shot. I won't play it, but at +500 there are worse options. My favorite receiver for the Chiefs is actually a guy who has gotten no love in the playoffs, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins hasn't been used much this postseason, but I still picture him going up top and winning a jump ball in the end zone. There are few guys that can do it as well as he can, and I don't think the Eagles corners can compete with it if they need to. I'll take Hopkins at +500. On the Eagles side, I think the safest bet is for Jalen Hurts. The over/under for longest touchdown is the typical 1.5 yards. Hurts is lethal in the short yardage situations. If there is a tush push situation, they won't just hand it to Barkley in my opinion, so Hurts seems like a safer choice. 

Longshots

I think that Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes are both live options to score two touchdowns. Pacheco should be involved in the passing game and I like his potential to get into space and find the end zone. Mahomes could easily run for two as well. He did it last game and I think can do it again. Pacheco is at +2200 and Mahomes is at +2500. One other look I like is Kareem Hunt to score first and Hurts to score second at +3500. Those are really difficult things to nail, but I like the odds. 

Officially: 

  • Hunt 1st TD +900
  • Goedert 1st TD +1900
  • Hunt anytime TD +140
  • Goedert anytime TD +290
  • Hopkins anytime TD +500
  • Hunt to score first/Hurts to score second +3500 (.10 unit)