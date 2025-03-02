Who To Bet For The NL Central Crown?

NL Central

I feel like every year I mention it, but the days, weeks, time in general seems to go by so quickly. I feel like yesterday we were celebrating the new year, and now we are rapidly approaching the MLB season. I can't say I'm disappointed about it. I make good money on the baseball diamond pretty much every year. A few years ago for Outkick, I shared a 70u season with you. Last year, it was a bit more pedestrian, but it was still solid and I had some great stretches. I'm going to share my thoughts on the divisions for this upcoming season. Last year in the NL Central, I hit the Brewers and got us good cash there. Can we do it again?

The Brewers are not the favorites this year either, despite having won 93 games last season. Is there a path for them to take a victory in the division once again? Sure. They have a really similar roster. Christian Yelich should be back for the team after missing a good portion of the season last year. The pitching staff got some upgrades with Nestor Cortes and a full season from Aaron Civale. I said last year the biggest issue would be the offense, but they proved me wrong. They did add a bat in Rhys Hoskins last year and he put together a nice year. I think he could take another step forward as his average was very low. The loss of Willy Adames is a big one, but the Brewers are still positioned well to at least battle. At +260 there is a reason to consider them.

The Cubs are your favorite for the NL Central. I am a Cubs fan, but I won't pay this price. No chance. They finished technically in third place with 83 wins last year. For them to be +125 right now seems like you're getting no value for the division. This should be a competitive division. Sure, the Cubs added Kyle Tucker and might have a decent rotation, but this team will still struggle. The positive is that they dealt with some lengthy injuries last year, and they got virtually nothing offensively from their catchers.

St. Louis is at +600, and growing up I was always taught to never count the Cardinals out. They have hurt my pockets the last few years after spending most of my life hurting my heart. This team could be great, but they also could be terrible. They have a wild range of outcomes. They lost Paul Goldschmidt, but he had a terrible season last year anyway. Willson Contreras wasn't great, but he was injured as well. I feel like the pitching staff could be strong enough, but won't be too intimidating to anyone. I wouldn't blame you for taking them at +600. The team never really fully seems out of it.

The Reds are a bit behind the Cardinals here, but I still think their biggest issue is pitching. There are very few pitchers on this team that I think should be regular rotation guys for most teams. The offense has been better lately, and Elly De La Cruz is one of the best young guys in the league. I'm not betting them as I think their odds need to be significantly higher than +650.

The team the books have the least faith in right now is the Pirates. If you recall, the Pirates were decent last year. They finished the year 10 games under .500, but they were around .500 at the All-Star break. That's not the goal, but at least it is a building block. The team has some good names and reliable players. They also have two pitchers that I think could be difference makers. Paul Skenes has already shown that he is one of the best pitchers in the league. Mitch Keller had an okay season last year, but he was an All-Star and has the potential to be one of the better in the rotation.

There isn't a ton of value on the division winner in the NL Central this year, but I do think betting the Brewers again is worthwhile. This should be the Cubs to win, but honestly, only the Reds would surprise me as winning the division. Even the Pirates have a chance. I'll put a small amount on the Brewers, personally.



