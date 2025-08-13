What To Expect From The New York Giants

New York Giants Win Total

It hasn't been a very pleasant last few years for football teams in New York. Last year, everyone seemed to be all in on the Jets and they fell flat on their face. Technincally, that happened the last two years as they never really got anything going. The Giants gave a big contract to their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and he is now gone. They had Saquon Barkley and he is now gone. So what can we expect for the Giants this season after a disaster of a year last year when they finished just 3-14.

Let's start with the offense. They have an upgrade and some upside at the key position - quarterback. Daniel Jones was unreliable to say the least. This year, they went out and got a couple of veteran quarterbacks to see if they could make progress. Russell Wilson is likely to start the season under center. Wilson has a unique career - he went from franchise cornerstone that led his team to multiple Super Bowls, to a guy that has been on three teams in three years. His stint with the Broncos was a bit of a mixed bag. He started the season injured with the Steelers last year, but finished the year with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over 12 games. He did play well in the playoffs against Baltimore, getting two touchdowns and keeping the score 28-14. His time in Denver didn't see him make the playoffs, but he still put up decent numbers. His backup is Jameis Winston, a true journeyman. Winston has had a bit more popularity due to video clips of him and his personality. However, his play on the field has been a bit mediocre overall. He still can sling the ball, but the problem is that he slings it to the other team quite often. In his career, he has 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions. He had seven games with the Browns last year where he took the ball for the majority of the game and the Browns went just 2-5. Their third string quarterback is Jaxon Dart. He was drafted this year by the Giants and is the likely choice to start games by the end of the season. They are doing it correctly, though, to give him an opportunity to learn under veterans before taking over.

The rest of the offense is lacking some depth. Most will tell you running backs don't matter, but no one on the team is a significant difference maker in my opinion. Tyrone Tracy leads the depth chart and he averaged 4.4 yards per carry last season. The problem also is that he is running behind a line that is ranked 28th in the league according to pff.com. They only have one top lineman and he hasn't played much over the past two seasons. Wilson and Winston could be fighting for every second to try and throw to Malik Nabers.

On the other side of the ball, they do have a bit more talent. The Giants have a very good defensive line. This is one that should help with rushing opponents and disrupting gameplans. The biggest concern, and benefit for long term, is that the defense is full of a lot of young players. That typically means they've drafted well, but they are also prone to some mistakes.

Looking specifically at their schedule, I am seeing a rough start to the season, but probably one win in the first four games. I do see a bit of an improvement from the team, but try and find seven to eight wins in the schedule and I don't think you can find it. I think six wins is a safe bet for them. Betting over 5.5 is at -115 and I like that one, but don't love it. Under 6.5 at -180 is a high price, but I think it comes in. If you can find exactly six wins at a good number (+400 or better), that is worth a small play, but I think they get over 5.5 and that is how I would play it.