Wet Your Beak With These NBA Looks

NBA Bets for Monday Night

The NBA has produced a good season to this point with quite a few surprises. It is still early, and I would expect a lot of teams to even out - for example, I don't expect the Bulls to be a top team, and I don't expect the Pacers to be the worst team in basketball. However, for now, there are some things that we can take advantage of and start to read into the future as much as possible. I have a few bets for a couple of different games tonight and rather than gatekeep them, I'll share them with you here.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic, 7:00 ET

If you believe Portland is a good team, then this won't be a surprising bet for you. I like the Trail Blazers in this game against the Magic. Portland comes into the game with a 5-4 record and they are just 2-2 on the road. Jrue Holiday has made their defense a bit more reliable, and interim head coach Tiago Splitter has done a nice job taking over for Chauncey Billups who is still under investigation. Over the past five games, Portland has gone 3-2. Their two losses have been to the Lakers and Heat, both strong teams. They lost by eight to the Lakers and by five to the Heat. In other words, they've been in both games. The Magic are a little more questionable in terms of their production this season. Orlando is 4-6 for the season, but it is possible they have turned it around a bit lately. They are 3-2 over their past five games as well, with losses coming against the Hawks and Celtics. They are at a significant rest disadvantage in this one. They are playing their third game in four nights, and back-to-back nights. The only advantage is that Orlando will be at home for all of those games. They faced the Celtics yesterday and lost a close game. The Magic were clearly playing to win that game, but they fell just short. I think the Trail Blazers are live dogs, and you kind of have to given the close spread, but I think we will get Portland to cover the +2.5. My expectation is that the Magic win the first half and the Trail Blazers win the game. I do think Orlando will be more focused on the Knicks on Wednesday.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz, 9:00 ET

Earlier in the season, the Jazz looked like they were going to be a reasonably good team. They are 3-6 with a 2-1 home record. It wouldn't surprise me if they were at least reasonably competitive in most home games. I also think they are going to be very competitive in this game given that the last time they played was Friday and they were absolutely annihilated by Minnesota. In that game, the Jazz allowed 137 points and lost by 40. Even if you're a bad team, your competitive juices get flowing and you take some pride. I'm not saying Utah will win this game, but it wouldn't surprise me at all to see them cover the spread. I'm not telling you to place it, but everything is in favor of the Jazz - revenge, rest, home court, and this is a third in four, back-to-back, with travel for the Timberwolves. I may be talking myself into it. More importantly, a bet you should place is on Anthony Edwards. This man's eyes light up when he faces Utah. He has averaged 27.6 points per game against Utah in his career. Edwards has poured in 31+ points in each of his last eight games against the Jazz. Tonight he has a line of 27.5. I'm taking his over.

One prop and one side officially, but I might grab the points with Utah as well. The problem is that Utah can be extremely bad, and the Timberwolves are one of the few teams that seems to play hard in the majority of games. I also have a lean to the Bulls over 237.5 against the Spurs. Both teams like to play fast and can fill up the scorebooks.