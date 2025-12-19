Western Michigan Will Dropkick Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan, 11:00 ET

We have three different games today on the docket, and the three games are all widely different. As the day goes on, the games get better, and the meaning is more obvious for each team. With the opener, consider this not even an appetizer, but something like a side salad or a kind of cold beer to get your day started. I know I’m not really selling the game, but as always, betting on the games makes the action better. We will do exactly that as we place a wager on the Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan game.

Kennesaw State is 10-3 for the season, which is how they made it to the Myrtle Beach Bowl. As you would expect, this game is in South Carolina, which is a good thing for the Atlanta-based school. It could mean this is a more partial crowd to the Owls than it is to their opponent. For the season, they suffered two losses early, and one blip later in the year. The first week of the season, they lost on the road to Wake Forest 10-9. It seemed like they just couldn’t get the offense going. This isn’t a team that relies a ton on their defense to win games, but the unit did more than enough to give them the victory in that one. However, the next week, they simply had no answer on how to stop Indiana. In fairness, most schools haven’t had an answer for stopping the Hoosiers, so I suppose we can let it pass. Their other loss came later in the season against Jacksonville State. They avenged that defeat in the Conference USA Championship game, taking down the Gamecocks 19-15. There are some injuries on the defensive side, but I think they should get past those as they’ve dealt with them most of the season.

Western Michigan went 9-4 this season and captured the MAC Championship. For those of you who have read my articles this season, you know I love the MAC. It is my favorite conference most seasons because I think it is the most fun to watch. Sure, SEC games are great, but I feel like every play in MAC games could be explosive ones. In any case, Western Michigan looked rough to start their year, dropping games to Michigan State, North Texas, and Illinois to begin the year. They weren’t close against either of the Big 10 opponents, but they played well against North Texas, losing in overtime. Their lone loss in MAC play was against Miami Ohio, and they extracted their revenge in the conference championship game. What is interesting about Western Michigan is that they are almost built like an Army or Navy team. They want to run – having 300 more rushes than passes this season – but they do it effectively.

There don’t appear to be any major opt-outs on either sideline for this game. I’ve been looking at the total and I feel like I could make a case either way, but I prefer the over. Western Michigan is going to run the ball, which does milk the clock, but Kennesaw State is 106th against the run this year and allowing 183.8 yards per game on the ground. They have also gotten worse in their last three games, allowing 230.7 yards per game on average. I think that plays right into Western Michigan’s hands. Give me them to cover the -3.5.