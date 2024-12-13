Value Play But It Could Hit In Senators Vs. Hurricanes

Senators vs. Hurricanes, 7:00 ET

After a day packed with hockey games, we only get one on the schedule tonight. I always wonder why the schedulers do that - put a bunch of games one day and only one or two the next day. It probably is better for me anyway as I don't have an option of which game to play, not that we have to play it, but with only one game, I spent a bit of extra time on it as I've lost my last two NHL plays. The Senators take on the Hurricanes tonight in Carolina, the second time the two teams have squared off this season.

The Senators are an average team at the moment, and probably will remain that way for the bulk of the season. The Senators are just 13-13-2 at the moment, but they have struggled on the road this season with a 4-7-1 road record. Looking at their season long statistics, they average about 3.11 goals per game and allow 3.07 goals against per game. These numbers aren't terrible on either side, and they actually take about four more shots per game than they allow. You would think the goals scored and goals allowed disparity would be wider considering the shot differential. Over the past five games, the Senators have been good, going 3-2. In the three wins, they've allowed just one goal in each of them. In the losses, they've allowed four goals. Their offense certainly hasn't faltered though as they've scored at least two goals in each game. Four of those five games were at home though. Linus Ullmark is likely to be in the net for the Senators. Ullmark is 8-7-2 with a 2.70 goals against per game average and a .903 save percentage. Those numbers are actually pretty impressive. He has been in the net for the past three Ottawa wins and he has allowed just one goal in each of the three games. Again, all three at home, and he has been better in Ottawa than on the road, allowing 2.45 goals at home compared to 2.98 on the road.

The Hurricanes are putting together a nice season right now with an 18-9-1 record. They've defended their home ice very well this season going 11-3-0 at home this year. They are scoring at will this season and currently average 3.71 goals per game. Their defense has also been very good, allowing fewer than three goals per game. The Hurricanes are taking about seven shots per game more than their opponent on average. Over the past five games the Hurricanes have won just two of them. They beat the Avalanche by two goals, and the Sharks by just one. The losses were against the Panthers, Kraken, and the Islanders. The Hurricanes offense hasn't been optimal, but they are showing signs of life having scored at least three goals in each of the past three games. It seems that the Hurricanes will have Pyotr Kochetokov in the net tonight. He is 12-4-0 with a 2.64 goals against per game average, but he is only saving about .894% of the shots against him. He has been a bit inconsistent lately, allowing four goals in three of his past five starts.

You probably wont like this bet, but I think the line is off on this game. The Hurricanes have been very good at home this season, but they aren't playing their best hockey at the moment. It isn't an ideal bet to take the Senators on the road. However, in this one, I actually think their goalie is better right now, and the team has a better chance. I don't blame you if you don't want to take this, but I do like the idea of taking the Senators in this one at +170.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024