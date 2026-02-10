USA's First Big Test Could Lead To Another Slow Start

USA vs. Canada, 2:10 ET

I have not had a very good NHL season. I've struggled with is basically since the beginning of the year, and have found very few moments of success in the campaign. That doesn't mean I've given up, or haven't had a hot streak this year. However, when I choose to write about hockey, specifically the NHL, I have gotten beaten more times than I care to admit. Yesterday, however, I did grab a win on the ice as I played my first Olympic bet and took USA vs. Switzerland to go under 6.5 goals. With a 5-0 final we got a win. I'm going to put that win on the line here as USA faces their biggest rival in these games, Canada.

If nothing else, the Women's hockey team for America has been consistent with their goal scoring through three games. They have played against Czechia, Finland, and Switzerland. All three games they scored five goals. They have only allowed one goal on defense. This team is build to be an offensive juggernaut, and to find ways to crush any potential rally from their foe. I'm not going to sit here and tell you the competition they've faced has been fantastic, but these are still Olympic teams that have a decent amount of talent on their side. What I've noticed about Team USA is that they seem to get off to a slow start. They've only scored one goal in each of the three first periods of the Olympic Games. The second period tends to be where they show their offensive prowess. Yesterday, however, it came in the third as the team finally broke Switzerland's goalie (who is considered one of the best in the world). Today will be the biggest challenge, though, facing the team that many consider the only real threat to the USA's gold medal hopes.

It hasn't been the cleanest start to the Olympic Games for our neighbors to the north. Canada has only played two games so far and that's due to a sickness going around that caused their game to be postponed or canceled. Since they are in group play, we have a good opportunity to see how the two teams stack up against each other. In the first game they took on yesterday's US opponent, Switzerland. Canada had a similar result, winning the game 4-0. It was a similar story to that of the Americans, where they had a slow start to the game and finally broke through later in the contest. In fact three of their goals against Switzerland came on the Power Play. Yesterday, Canada took on Czechia and it was a bloodbath from the start. Canada won the game 5-1 and scored four goals in the first period. They seemed to take their foot off the gas a bit after the first period, netting only one goal the remainder of the game, perhaps conserving energy for today.

Canada has the pedigree and talent to take down America. However, no matter the outcome in this game, both sides will continue their journey as this is still a preliminary round. There is a bit of bad news for Canada, Marie-Philip Poulin, considered the best player in women's hockey left the game early yesterday. If she is unable to give it a go against America, the Canadians are down a significant player. I do think America wins this one and Canada takes a harder path. It really shouldn't be a major concern for either team. The best bet though is playing under 1.5 goals in the first period. America has started slower in all three games, and Canada started slowly against a very good goalie against Switzerland. Sure, they poured in four yesterday, but I expect this period to be a bit of a feeling out period.