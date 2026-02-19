USA Will Keep Coasting To Gold Medal Against Canada

Canada vs. USA, 1:10 ET

We are lucky to have sports in our lives. I know that it seems like a fairly innocuous statement, and it is. But, think about how great it is that we can watch games, be taken away to a different place where we don't have to think about anything serious for a few hours and root for the teams we love. We are given surprises and beautiful moments. There is no shock here between Canada and the United States playing for the Gold Medal at the Winter Olympics, but even without a surprise, we get to enjoy this prestigious match.

Coming into the games, Canada was 1, 2, or 1A, depending on how you want to look at the team for the ranks. We knew they were going to be one of the best teams in the Women's Hockey field. They showed it repeatedly in their games. However, they don't look quite as invincible as they have in some of the other competitions we've seen. They started the Olympics with some issues of a stomach bug or virus going around the team. Then they kicked off competition with an easy win over Switzerland, winning 4-0. Then they had to take on Czechia, winning 5-1. They looked to be coasting through those first two games. Then they had to face America. It wasn't just that they had to face their biggest challenger; they had to face them without Marie-Philip Poulin, widely regarded as the best Women's Hockey player in the world. They lost to the US 5-0. They rebounded in the next two games, taking down Finland and Germany with relative ease. They did struggle a bit to figure out Switzerland in their second matchup against them, but Poulin returned and netted both goals for them in the win.

The USA has yet to be challenged in these games. They had an easy win over Czechia to start their Olympic Games. That one saw them win 5-1. Since then, the defense has been even better, and the goalkeeping has been spectacular. They have allowed one goal all Olympics, and they have scored at least five goals in every game. This is a dominant showing from the team in stars and stripes. Sweden, a team that had actually looked pretty good this Olympics, was embarrassed by the US in their game 5-0, sending the Swedes to the Bronze Medal game. There really isn't much to write to educate you on the US. This is a great team and they have cruised through the games.

The big question is how big of a difference can one player make? Can Poulin being on the ice keep the game close for Canada? Will it mean they score? The answers really dictate how you should bet on this game. One player can make a major impact, but it really might not matter in this game. Poulin being back means that Canada probably has more confidence. It also means they might have a more efficient offense. However, what does that do for their defense? I suppose it gives them a bit of a break, but do we think the American team will just be stopped because Poulin is out there? I don't. I think Team USA wins this game probably by something like 5-2. If the game goes under, I think it is because America wins 5-0 or 4-1. If it goes over, I think it is because America wins 5-2. Either way, they are covering the -2.5 spread. Back the Americans to get the easy win.