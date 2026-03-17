US Takes On Venezuela, This Time On A Baseball Field

Venezuela vs. USA, 8:00 ET

You may have read that headline and thought that this was a rehash of Trump doing another attack. Nope, this time the battle will take place in Miami, on a baseball field. There may still be some bombs, and there will certainly be people happy and upset. The first battle between Venezuela and the US - the Trump-orchestrated one - had no pushback from the Venezuelans. However, tonight, I fully expect this to be a true battle between the two clubs. Although most didn't expect Venezuela to get here, and the US is somewhat lucky to be here, we get the two concluding the World Baseball Classic tonight.

I've covered these two teams in depth, so I want to take a moment to reflect on two comments I saw related to the World Baseball Classic. The first was something along the lines of "If baseball games had this much energy and passion, it would be the biggest sport in the world within two years." There is some truth to it, but obviously, it isn't realistic. The games don't mean anything in reality, but they mean a lot to the players. They want to do well for their country, and this is essentially a playoff atmosphere. A lot of these players will never play in a bigger game than these. The biggest game or at-bat Mike Trout ever had was in a World Baseball Classic. Everything else wasn't really a do-or-die situation, and no championship was on the line. With 162 games, this is just unsustainable. Even if they did full seasons like this, teams wouldn't have this level of energy and passion. It is just impossible to maintain that.

The other comment that I saw was from a player and I absolutely laugh out loud any time I hear people say something like this. Juan Soto responded to something by saying, "We showed who the better team was." I always find it comical that players think this is some sort of victory to claim you're a better team when you lose. Soto said this because the United States beat the Dominican Republic. Yes, Soto, you did show who the better team was. It was America, because they won the game. Much of the talk has been about the final called strikeout. Sure, the ball was down, but other angles have it crossing the plate at the knees. It is hard to tell what is right and what is wrong anymore. It sucks that this one pitch ended the game, but they had eight other innings that didn't end with that pitch to win the game. The bottom line is that they didn't get the job done. There were eight total runners left on base in the game for the Dominican. You're telling me that one pitch is the reason they lost? No. Like anything else, it is a series of things that cause them to show that the US was the better team.

These haven't been the prettiest of games for either team. The US had plenty of turmoil with Manager Mark DeRosa claiming he knew the rules, but clearly looking as though he did not. Now they've made it to the Championship, and all can be forgotten with a win. The thing is I am not sure I want to back the American team with Nolan McLean on the mound. He could be great, but he really hasn't proved anything yet and I think this is a big chance they are taking. On the other side, the Venezuelan team is throwing Eduardo Rodriguez, a guy who is a middle-of-the-road starter. If Venezuela can get the US to continue chasing pitches and to strike out (the US had 15 strikeouts in the last game against the Dominican), they can win. If the US keeps the Venezuelans from going yard, they should win. I think this game will be a bit tighter with everyone knowing what is on the line. Give me the under 9 runs.