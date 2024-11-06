Underdog Blackhawks Can Take Down Red Wings

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks, 8:00 ET

Hockey hasn't been very kind for me over the past few plays. I was on the right track with the bet from yesterday, but it ultimately fell flat. The Bruins and Maple Leafs squared off and I took the over 5.5 goals. The Maple Leafs still have to score four goals in order for them to win games, but the Bruins did nothing on offense, getting shut out. I'm hopeful that this one gives us a win as the Red Wings take on the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings are off to an average start with a 5-5-1 record and a 2-2-0 road record. They have stumbled a bit lately, having lost three of their past four games. The offense hasn't looked very sharp over the past four games specifically. Even in the win they still only scored two goals. In fact, over the season, they've scored over three goals in a game just twice. For the season, they are averaging just 2.64 goals per game while allowing 3.18. The goals allowed average really isn't that bad, if they had some offense they would be able to over come that. The more concerning disparity to me is that they are allowing 24.3 shots per game, and allowing 10 more shots to opponents on average per game. You can't allow that many attempts to you opponent and expect to win. Cam Talbot will be in the net for the Red Wings tonight. He's been very good for them with a 3-1-1 record and a 2.74 goals against per game average. He also is boasting a very impressive .923 save percentage. He has allowed over three goals in a game just once this season.

The Blackhawks were the worst team in hockey two years ago and drafted superstar Connor Bedard. While Chicago improved last season, and looks to be better this year, they are still just 5-7-1 for the year. At home they have struggled significantly, going just 1-3-0 for the season. They are playing fairly decent lately going 3-2 over their past five games, all on the road. On offense, the team is averaging just 2.77 goals per game. That number has improved recently with four or more goals in three of their past five games. They are allowing 3.15 games for the season, which puts the teams overall performance pretty similar to that of the Red Wings. They are allowing 30.7 shots against each game, and taking 27.7, much closer to balance than what the Red Wings bring. Petr Mrazek is likely to be in the net tonight. He hasn't been a great goalie so far. For the season, he is 4-6-0 and 3.02 goals against per game. His save percentage is at .900 for the year, which isn't terrible. He has more experience in the net this season than Talbot and has allowed more than three goals just twice in 10 games.

I would be a bit surprised to see this game go over the total. The listed total is six goals. The Red Wings and Blackhawks both average fewer than three goals per game. Chicago has been playing better lately, but the Red Wings defense has been decent. The better team, right now, has been the Blackhawks. I'll back them to win this game as I don't think either team is very good, but I'll take Chicago to win this one.