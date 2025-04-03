Two Walls In The Net Tonight For Jets Vs Golden Knights

Jets vs. Golden Knights, 10:00 ET

I wrote earlier today about how I was going to avoid putting a second baseball play out and put a play on a hockey game instead. I ended up writing the play anyway and posting it. I was planning to write about hockey and this game instead. The truth is that I bet on multiple things I don't write about every day, but this one feels like one I can't pass up. Let's take a look at the game between the Jets and the Golden Knights.

The Jets have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long. They are currently sitting in first place within the Central division. They have 106 points for the season and are 51-20-4 for the year. They haven't played quite as well on the road as they have at home, but they've been good enough. They are 23-14-0 for the season away from home. For the year they are scoring over a goal more per game on average than the goals against. It is interesting they are doing that because they are taking fewer than one more shot than opponents in the average game. It either means they are getting significantly better looks in each game, or they are just getting lucky. The Jets are playing pretty well overall and are just 3-2 for the season. The Jets are likely to put Connor Hellebuyck in the net tonight. He has been the best goalie in the league this year. He has 43 wins, a 2.03 goals against per game average, .924 save percentage, and seven shutouts this year. He did face Vegas once and they lost in overtime with him stopping 33 of 36 shots.

The Golden Knights haven't been quite as good as the Jets this season, but they've been pretty solid. They are in first place in the Pacific division with 98 points. The record for the year is 45-21-8. They've been really good at home though, with a strong 27-8-3 mark on their home ice. They are slightly worse on defense than the Jets have been this season, but they've still been good. They are scoring 3.39 goals per game, and allowing just 2.64 goals against per game. They are taking four more shots per game on average than their opponent though which makes the success of the Jets attempts even more remarkable. The Golden Knights are 4-1 over their past five games, so they are playing very well. Adin Hill is likely to be in the net for Vegas tonight. Hill hasn't been the best goalie, but he has been a top-5 to 10 goalie this season with a 29-12-5 record and a 2.47 goals against per game average, and a .908 save percentage.

You have two of the best goalies on the planet facing off in this one, but you also have two great offenses. Which one will prevail? The Jets who aren't quite as good on the road? The Golden Knights who are awesome at home? Will Hellebuyck be able to dominate against the Golden Knights? There are more questions than answers in this one. The answer that I have is that this will be a low scoring game. Two great goalies in good form playing against each other. Back the under.

