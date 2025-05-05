Two Plus Money Looks For The Reds Vs Braves

Reds vs. Braves, 7:15 ET

As the cool kids say, I took an L on yesterday's game. It actually involved one of the teams that I'm writing about in this game. I took the Dodgers to complete a season sweep, but the reality is that it is very difficult to stop a team for an entire season in most sports. Sure, there are some basketball teams that are really bad and don't win any of the games. Baseball is more similar to football because on any given day you can win the game. Tonight we have that situation as the Reds take on the Braves.

The Reds are currently above .500 which is a good start to the year for them. They are 18-17 for the season and are even winning games on the road. Cincinnati is one of those teams that is competitive but has a bit of an incomplete roster. They have some hitting, but probably not enough. They have some pitching, but could use some more arms. For now, though, neither of those things look like a big issue. The Reds are hitting .249 for the season, and they are throwing to a 3.65 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Keep that up for the whole season, and they should find their way into the postseason. Brady Singer is taking the mound and has a 4-1 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He hasn't thrown enough innings to qualify, but those numbers would rank among the best. He has struggled a bit on the road but nothing too egregious. Singer hasn't performed that well against the Braves in the past, allowing 18 hits in 60 at-bats, including six homers and five doubles. When they hit him, they typically hit him hard.

The Braves might be finding their groove. Their start to the season was really tough, and they've had some bad stretches, but the team seems like they've at least turned the corner and are improving. They still are below .500 with a 15-18 record for the season, but they've been good at home with a 9-5 mark there. They have too much talent on the roster to be held back for too long. I expect that they will go on a really nice run in the next month or so this season. The pitching staff took a hit over the summer losing Max Fried, but they should have enough pitching to go around as well. They are putting AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill today. Smith-Shawver is 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP. He has only had one home start this season with 4.2 innings and three earned runs allowed. Reds hitters have gotten three hits against him in nine at-bats. Elly De La Cruz is 2-for-2 with a homer and a double.

I think there are two looks for this game that I'll be investing in. The first one that I like is the Reds to win this game through five innings (I think they take the whole game, too). I like Singer quite a bit and I think that he is the better pitcher. He's having a good year, too. I'll take the Reds to win the game. The other play is pretty related as it is on a Reds player. I think Elly De La Cruz finds a way to get 2+ bases.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024