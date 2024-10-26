Two Looks For Notre Dame Vs Navy

Notre Dame vs. Navy, 12:00 ET

There comes a point in every College Football season where you have to decide if a team is truly good or if they are just a product of their schedule. Some teams have an easy strength of schedule and can expose others. For example, last week, Texas, a good team, had a relatively easy strength of schedule to start the year. They couldn't beat Georgia. In today's game we have two top 25 teams squaring off. One of those teams, Notre Dame, has been ranked high all season, and the other, Navy, just cracked the list.

Notre Dame is 6-1 to start their season, and I'm not sure that they are a truly good team, but they certainly have addressed some of the concerns from the initial loss to Northern Illinois University. That loss still makes me laugh a little bit. In the five games since the loss, the defense has improved quite a bit. In five games, they have allowed 54 points. If they can keep this defensive presence up, they might be able to make a fairly deep run in the playoffs. The offense has looked more consistent, but they need to see some improved quarterback play. Riley Leonard went three games without a passing touchdown and then threw a touchdown in three straight games. Unfortunately, he didn't keep the streak alive last week, and was picked off. He does know how to find a way into the end zone on the ground. For the year, he has 10 rushing touchdowns and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. In this game, the Irish will need to find a way to get the ball to receivers as I fully expect Navy to be very aggressive up front. I don't think they are going to let the Irish run on them. I would guess that Leonard won't have many designed runs, but will still scramble when needed.

Navy has been a pleasant surprise, but how good are they actually? On offense, the team has racked up points in every game. They haven't scored fewer than 34 points in any game. Their defense has been pretty good as well, allowing more than 21 points in just one game this season. I think there are some good options on the team, but this feels like a feel-good story a bit more than a true contender of a team. Their team is led by quarterback Blake Horvath who has only thrown the ball 72 times through six games. We know the main priority of Navy is running the ball, but they seem to be picking their passing game spot a bit more often and throwing teams off. Half of the receptions have come to one receiver, as have half of the touchdowns. I expect the Notre Dame secondary to take him out of the game. On the ground, Horvath calls his own number frequently, running for about a third of the attempts of the total team. He has also accounted for about a third of their rushing yards and half of their touchdowns.

This should be a pretty solid game between the two. Notre Dame may be playing better football lately, and Navy hasn't really been tested this season, so it would be quite a surprise if Notre Dame loses. However, I think Navy can at least keep it close. It really will be up to the defense, not as much up to the offense. I think that Navy will continue to attack on the ground, and the Irish want to do the same, so I really don't think they are going to win by two or more touchdowns. I do think this should be an under for the game. Officially, I will take the under for the game and I will also take the points, but for a smaller amount than I am playing the under.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024