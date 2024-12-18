Two Looks For Flyers Vs Red Wings

Flyers vs. Red Wings, 7:00 ET

I was able to grab us another win in the game last night between the Rangers and Predators. I don't play many totals on the ice, but this one had a clear path to the under. It was really never in jeopardy as the teams combined to score just two goals for the entire game. The only surprising thing was that the Predators won the game with just two goals scored - just the second time this season they've beaten anyone with fewer than four goals scored. Let's see what we can get done here in the game between the Flyers and Red Wings.

The Flyers have started with a fairly average campaign at just 14-13-4, and 7-5-3 on the road this year. Lately, the team has struggled a little bit with just two wins over their past five games. If you expand that to ten games, the team is 5-5, so pretty much in line with what they've done this season. In their four losses, they've allowed four or more goals. In the losses, they've been fairly inconsistent with their offense as well. Sometimes they rack up goals, and other times they only find one goal in the net. Even their wins haven't been overly convincing this season, with half of them coming in shoot outs or overtime games. The expectation is that Samuel Ersson will be in the net tonight. He is 6-4-2 for the season and allows just 2.87 goals against per game. What is a bit more surprising is that he has a .891 save percentage, which isn't great. The Flyers are only allowing 27 shots against per game, so he might actually be letting in too many even at just 2.87.

The Red Wings are having an average season themselves. They enter tonight's contest with a 12-14-4 record and have split their games on the road and home with a 6-7-2 record on the road ice. The Red Wings have one of the worst offenses in hockey with just 2.57 goals per game, but they are scoring on about 10% of their shots as they take only 25 attempts on average. They also allow almost 31 shot attempts per game to their opponents. It seems to me that their record should be worse than it actually is. They have wins in just two of the past five games. In their three losses, they scored just one goal, but they've also only given up two goals in three of their past five games. While their offense hasn't been spectacular, the defense has been pretty decent overall. Ville Husso is likely to be in the net tonight with a 1-4-2 record with a 3.47 goals against per game average. He also has a fairly low save percentage at .877 for the season. He hasn't had to face a ton of shots, but he has allowed three goals in three of his past six appearances and two goals in his other three.

To me, there are two different options in this game. The first would be to take the under. The two teams are not playing very well offensively, and neither take a ton of shots. The defenses are also doing a pretty decent job lately, so the under is worthy of a look. I also think the Flyers are the better team in the game and have the better goalie. They are almost equal money in this game. I would recommend playing a unit on each, or a half unit on both. I do feel a bit more confident in the under than the Flyers, but I think both looks win.

