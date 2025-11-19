Two Looks As Alabama Takes On Illinois

Alabama vs. Illinois, 9:00 ET

College hoops in full swing gets the juices flowing. How lucky are we that our week has Monday Night Football, great college basketball games on Tuesday nights, a little lull, but some exciting stuff on Wednesday nights, Thursday Night Football, some ranked teams Friday nights, a full day of college football on Saturday, and then NFL dominating Sunday. Every day there is something to look forward to just between college ranks and the NFL. That doesn't even mention the awesome hockey and NBA you sprinkle in all week long. Tonight we get a great matchup as #11 Alabama takes on #8 Illinois in a cross conference showdown.

Alabama comes into the game with a 2-1 record. I covered their last game that they played in which was against a different Big 10 opponent as they hosted Purdue. I was wrong in that game and thought that the home court advantage would save the day for them. It did not, and they dropped that game by seven points. It was clearly competitive, but Purdue did win both halves of the game, and surprisingly shot better on the road. I think part of that speaks to the Alabama defense, which has struggled to stop opponents. They did face St. John's earlier, and the Alabama offense bailed them out. They still allowed 96 points, but they were able to rack up 103 points in the game. It is just a three-game sample size, but opponents are averaging 81.7 points per game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide has done a nice job of getting players involved, considering they are averaging 91.3 points per game, but they are also only averaging 17.3 assists per game, which I do think is something that can be improved on. They are only getting an assist on one of every four buckets. That means they are either doing well with rebounds and putbacks, or they are playing a lot of isolation ball.

Illinois is off to a nice start, and I did correctly get the first game I played with them. They played Texas Tech in that one, in Champaign, and were able to get a win by four. The other three games were fairly unimpressive, but they were wins. They beat Jackson State and Florida Gulf Coast as two warm-up games to start the season. After the Texas Tech game, they beat Colgate by almost 20. What is probably the most impressive thing about Illinois at the moment is that in the four games they have had four different leading scorers. Transfer portal player Andrej Stojakovic led the team in points against Texas Tech. In his first game of the season, Tomislav Ivisic dropped 21 points in 23 minutes. Again, this could all be a result of playing against a few bad teams. Either way, I think this Illinois offense is pretty talented. They have scored 97.8 points per game, but have even fewer assists per game than Alabama, which is not a great sign either. They have an assist on just one of every five buckets made this season.

Neither of these teams seems to like the idea of playing defense. However, I do think this is a game with too high of a total. The teams are playing at the United Center, which is known as a location that is difficult to shoot in. The total has moved up, and I think it is the result of people just assuming the pace and shooting efficiencies will be the same. I'm telling you that is very unlikely. I'm going to back the under, but even on the neutral court, I think this is a game the Illini will cover as well. Split a unit, play both, or play the under if you'd like.