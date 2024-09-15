Two-Leg Teaser Will Lead To A Pay Day On Sunday

NFL Teaser Ravens and 49ers

It is Week 2 and I'm already switching things up. I'm sure most people who follow me on X are sitting there hoping for an anytime touchdown parlay, or 1st touchdown plays. I'm sure I'll share a few of those on there, but instead, I have decided that I want to put together a bit of a teaser for the Outkick readers. For those of you that don't know what a teaser is, it is like an alternate line parlay. You take two games, and you can change the spread on the games to get what you would consider a more favorable line. Now, both teams have to hit the line in order for the play to cash, just like a parlay. You can add more than two teams, but you need at least two minimum. Most people will play these on games with key numbers like 3, 7, and 10 for the spread, but it isn't a requirement. Now that we have a high-level understanding, let's take a look at how we are going to tease the games this week.

Part 1: Ravens -9 down to -3 against the Raiders

The Ravens are one of the better teams in the league despite an opening-game loss. Last season they were the best team in the AFC and they had Lamar Jackson, the MVP. This year, expectations are arguably higher than ever. The team success in the regular season means very little unless they can get into the playoffs and find the same success. For today's game though, there is no question, they are a vastly superior team to the Raiders. Offensively, Baltimore will look to get the ground game going a bit more. It shouldn't be much of an issue as the Chargers gashed the Raiders defense for 176 rushing yards and a score. Jackson didn't look great against a good Chiefs defense, but the Raiders aren't at that same level. Maybe he even found something on the final drive as he got the ball to Isaiah Likely. The team went away from Zay Flowers a bit in the second half of the last game, I think they will go back to him here. There is very little reason for me to believe the Raiders will keep this game competitive. The Ravens defense had a few plays where they looked lost against the Chiefs, but overall did a decent enough job against Kansas City. Also, believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Ried are significantly harder to plan for than Gardner Minshew. I'm dropping this one down six points, but not really sure it is needed. I'll take the Ravens -3 over the Raiders for this one.

Part 2: 49ers -6 down to even against the Vikings

It was only one week, but it would be hard to walk away from the first week thinking anything but the 49ers are the cream of the NFC crop. Could they stumble as they wait for Christian McCaffery to get healthy again? Sure. However, their team has more than enough weapons to go up against almost any team and succeed. Defensively, they fly all over the field. They have a good pass rush, strong linebackers, and a reliable secondary. On offense it is fairly simple: run the ball and open up the field for Brock Purdy to make reasonable throws. They aren't asking Purdy to throw a deep ball, or do anything crazy, they just give him enough time to get the ball to a playmaker. The Vikings may have won their first game, but are we sure that it was an impressive win? They beat the Giants who are likely to be one of the worst teams in football. Sam Darnold completed 19 of 24 passing attempts for 208 yards and two touchdowns but did throw one interception. He will need to be equally efficient, and I'm not sure the result will match even if he is as good. In this one, all that needs to happen is the 49ers need to win this game. I don't think there is much of a question as they have the better offense, defense, and coach in this one.

That ends the teaser. We are taking the two legs, dropping them down and playing this. I usually like to get a bit better odds when I do teasers, but I like this one at -120.

