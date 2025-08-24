Twins And White Sox Should Have Low Score

Twins vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

Coming into this season, I was expecting that the American League Central would be one of the most competitive divisions in the league. It turns out that the Tigers were the best team and have held the lead for the majority of the season. The Guardians and Royals have had moments where they looked terrible, but currently are at least in the mix for a Wild Card spot. The other two teams in the division, the Twins and White Sox, are both out of contention and probably have a long path to getting back into relevance.

The Twins were at least somewhat decent for a good portion of the season. Around the trade deadline, the team finally decided that they were too far back and there were too many other teams that they would need to climb over to get to the playoffs. They traded away almost everything of value on their club. Sure, there is still some talent - they hung onto Byron Buxton. I'm not sure if they were deciding they needed someone for ticket sales or if they just didn't get the offers they were looking for. One guy who probably could've netted them a little bit if they traded him is today's starter, Taj Bradley. For the season, Bradley is 6-6 with a 4.61 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He pitched fairly well before being injured, with the exclusion of his most recent start, when he faced these same White Sox hitters. In that game he went just 1.2 innings and allowed four earned runs. That game was in July and now he makes his return about a month later. Overall, there are very few White Sox hitters with experience against him.

The White Sox are once again in a disaster of a season. Although this is better than last year's team, it isn't like the club is going to celebrate losing 110 games, which is probably about where they will end up. I suppose there is a possibility the team can get to 55 wins or something. Either way, the main focus is that the team has continued to struggle this season. I am looking really hard at the roster to see if there are any bright spots to mention. At the moment, it doesn't appear that outside of Lenyn Sosa, their second baseman, there are a lot of positives. I suppose you shouldn't be surprised, considering this is a team that will lose over 100 games two years in a row. Obviously, their pitching has struggled as well. Today they put Yoendrys Gomez on the hill. Gomez was mostly a reliever before he came over to the White Sox from the Dodgers. He has made two starts for Chicago this year and has gone five innings in each, allowing three earned in one outing and one earned in the other. The Twins have never faced him, so he might have a chance to pitch well for the first few innings.

This is a game the Twins should have a the advantage in. With Bradley on the mound, we really don't know what to expect in terms of how long he will throw. I think that the White Sox have a legitimate chance to win the game. However, does anyone ever want to actually back the White Sox? Instead, I think we have a chance to capture an under on the high total. Back under 9.5.