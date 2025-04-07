Twins And Royals Get Early Season Division Battle

Twins vs. Royals, 7:40 ET

I've said it before, and I'll certainly say it again, but the reality is that you can't win a division very early in the season. However, you certainly can put yourself in a position to make it incredibly difficult to win the division. Neither of the teams in today's game will lose the division as a result of this series, but they also could use a nice boost to their team. Tonight, the series starts between the Twins and the Royals and both need to get going in the AL Central battle.

The Twins are struggling to a 3-6 record and they are just 2-4 on the road to start the young season. Minnesota is a good team, but they've also somewhat performed below expectations. I suppose if the expectation is to win the division each year, that does make things difficult as well. So far, the Twins just aren't really getting anything going on offense. They have just 59 hits and 35 runs in nine games. The pitching staff hasn't been much better though. Collectively, the team is throwing to almost a five run ERA and they have a 1.40 WHIP. Opponents are also hitting .272 against the Twins pitchers so they aren't missing many bats. Tonight Simeon Woods Richardson makes his second start of the season. He went just four innings and allowed five hits, one walk, and two earned runs in his season opener. He has been good against the Royals hitters though as they are just batting .125 against him.

The Royals have high expectations this season as well after making the postseason last year. They haven't looked great to start the year and are just 4-5 for the season. Bobby Witt Jr. has expectations to be the MVP of the AL this year, but he is off to a fairly slow start. The good news for the Royals is that they took two of the three games from the Orioles. They are certainly hitting better than the Twins with a .238 batting average, but they only have one more run than Minnesota this season. The pitching staff has also looked pretty good for Kansas City with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. Tonight, they are putting Michael Lorenzen on the hill. He ended last year with the Royals and now has a full season with them. He has only made one start this year and went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs. He has been decent against the Royals in the past, holding them to a .256 batting average.

I always like the battles between teams that are in the same division. I think that both of these teams are good, but neither looks great at the moment. It is a bit encouraging for the Royals that they are at least at home. If we look at just the starting pitchers, Woods Richardson might be better, but it is fairly close. I think the best way to go in this one is to take the under. Neither team is hitting all that well, and neither team is that good against the opposing pitcher. Back the under 7.5 in this one.

