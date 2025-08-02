Trade Deadline Has Passed Let's Bet Some Futures

MLB Futures

Odds come and go, that's why you need to stay on top of things to get the best numbers. I'll admit, I fail at this from time to time. To really be getting the best number you need to prepare in advance of the books opening. If you have a number you like better and are getting value from the book, pounce on it. There is a small window usually. You also have to really trust your numbers more than what the book is offering. I can tell you there are some games where I look at them and say I'm getting value without any deep dive - we had it this week with Nathan Eovaldi pitching for Texas. We won multiple units on the play. With the trade deadline passing, are there any plays now that are worth a look? Let's examine the baseball future market and see what might be worthwhile.

I'm not a great futures player when it comes to baseball. Most of my success has come from the daily grind. I've hit some big ones and lost some big ones, but overall, I tend to lay off of futures. Now we have just a couple of months remaining before the playoffs. If the season ended today, the Cubs, Phillies, and Padres would make the playoffs as Wild Card teams in the National League. I would be confident to say that at least one of them will not make it. The question is who will be the odd team out. The Padres might have a shot at the division after all their moves. They are +750 to win the division as of today, and that number should come down. I'll grab a share of that. Their lineup is pretty deep, their pitching should improve, and their bullpen looks tougher than the Dodgers. The Dodgers are getting healthier for their rotation, but there is good value with a team just three games back in the Padres.

As for a team that won't make the playoffs, I'd say the Cubs at +1300. The Cubs did virtually nothing to truly improve their chances. They needed a front of the line starter and got Mike Soroka. No knock on Soroka who has potential to be good, but I'm not looking to go to the playoffs with a rotation of Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and then a combination of pitchers. They also didn't do enough to upgrade the bullpen. Even worse, their third base problem hasn't really been resolved. At +1300 it is worth a sprinkle.

Over in the National League, the most intriguing race in my eyes is now the AL West. The Astros have a nice lead, but they didn't sit on their hands, adding their former player Carlos Correa. They are a 2:1 favorite, but I still see some holes for their pitching. I don't love the Mariners, but I do think their moves were great for their team. They addressed their major needs and should find a way to put pressure on the Astros. The Seattle pitching staff is significantly deeper than the Astros one. If the team can hit the way they are all capable of, this team will put up a lot of runs in a hurry. If the season ended today, they would be a playoff team anyway, so at -290, there is no reason to bet on them to make it.

The other playoff teams for the American League would be the Yankees and Red Sox. I really doubt Boston makes it. They needed starting pitching help like the Cubs, but didn't get it. The Red Sox have been inconsistent in my eyes so I'm not confident they make it. +140 isn't a big number for them to miss the postseason, but I think it is a fair one if you're curious. Who could replace them? The team in fourth place, the Texas Rangers. Texas hasn't been dominant this season, but their pitching staff is outstanding. If their hitting catches up, look out. I prefer them to win the World Series at 40:1 than I do to just make the playoffs at +145.

Overall, for World Series props, I still think the Blue Jays and Padres are your best value bets at 12:1 and 20:1, respectively. Anything can happen in the playoffs, so it is worth a shot if you want to swing for the fences. Official bets: Padres +750 to win division, Cubs to miss playoffs +1300, Mariners to win division +240, Red Sox to miss playoffs +140 (You get Texas at +145 to make the playoffs, in this case, you're getting the field for slightly less). The two World Series bets mentioned above as well.