Total Take For Brewers And Nationals

Brewers vs. Nationals, 6:45 ET

We had the best day of the season yesterday getting wins in both games, with one of those being a +150, and in the other game I was able to snag three units. In the +150 winner, I took the Rockies and the Angels to score at least two runs through five innings. While watching those two teams is a punishment, we were at least rewarded for the effort. Interestingly enough, I was considering playing the Rockies/Angels over 3.5 but it was juiced to -165 and the under 4.5 was around -150. That's what led me to the 2+ runs each. It won't always work out, but it did in this one. Let's look for another winner today as the Brewers take on the Nationals.

At the beginning of the year, the NL Central was one of the divisions that was somewhat up for grabs. Most thought the Cardinals would improve, some thought the Cubs would at least replicate last season's success (if not improve significantly), the Pirates were a club that was somewhat up-and-coming, and the Reds had a lot of hype after last year's success. The Brewers were a bit of an afterthought for a variety of reasons that I've detailed multiple times this season (losing their manager, and their ace). However, the Brewers jumped out to a big lead in the division, and they haven't relinquished it yet. They are 61-47 right now and just need to maintain in order to get into the playoffs. Part of that effort to get to the playoffs was acquiring tonight's starter, Frankie Montas. Montas came over from the division rival Reds, and will make his first start for the Brewers. They got him at one of the worst possible times though as he has struggled this month, allowing 18 earned runs in 21 innings over four starts. However, this might be the most ideal opponent for him to pitch against. He already faced the Nationals once this season as he took them on in his first start of the season. In that outing, he allowed four hits over six scoreless innings. Montas has held the Nationals hitters to nine hits in 31 at-bats over his career.

The Nationals are not having as successful of a season as the Brewers, but they do reserve a bit of respect for how long they at least remained within striking distance of the Wild Card race. Right now they are sitting at 49-60 for the season, which is still better than I expected them to be this season. They will likely end in fourth for their division, but did show that they have some good young talent on the roster. Being in a division with the Braves and Phillies, they will need to get better quickly because both of those teams will dominate this division for quite some time. Still, the Nationals at least have a bit more hope for next season and have a solid enough farm system that they can build upon. One of their better young pitchers is today's starter, Jake Irvin. Irvin is having a nice year with an 8-8 record, 3.44 ERA, and a 1.08 WHIP. This has been a tough month for him, allowing 16 earned runs over 30.1 innings. Irvin did face the Brewers six earned runs over four innings on July 14th. This was a road start, but he hasn't been that much better at home on the season. Overall, the Brewers hitters are 13-for-41 against Irvin.

Neither one of these pitchers look like they are in a great spot for this game. The Brewers are certainly the better team, but that doesn't always matter. The Nationals, despite being under .500 do still have talent (even after the trade deadline). Montas hasn't looked right, but maybe the change of scenery will help him. I'm going to back the over as I think both pitchers will allow a few runs and we should get something off of the bullpens. I'll take the over 9 for this game.