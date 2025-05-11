This Total Play Is A Mother's Day Gift

Marlins vs. White Sox, 2:10 ET

I wrote something similar, but in case you only read one of the articles today, Happy Mother's Day. My other article mentioned my appreciation for my own mother. I figure I probably should mention my appreciation for my wife. She is a dedicated and hard working woman that loves her kids deeply. I'm proud that she is a good role model for them and smokin' hot. To all the mothers out there, I am hoping that this is a small piece of gratitude and a way you can get yourself a gift with this winner between the Marlins and the White Sox.

The Marlins aren't exactly a juggernaut team, but up until recently, they were at least pretty competitive. They are now sitting at 15-23 for the season which is no longer what I would consider a competitive record. I've mentioned this before but even if they are competitive, they are more likely to trade away any useful body on their roster. The franchise is just a disgrace and it is rather frustrating watching them "build" a team only to dismantle it, often times without giving them any real chance to compete. They are essentially a money laundering franchise. Anyway, one player that was useful - at least a couple of years ago - is today's starter, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara is 2-4 with an 8.42 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP. He missed an entire season of baseball so I can't really fault the guy, but this is pretty ugly. He has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five outings, and has given up five home runs in the same stretch. There are two starts this season where he has lasted fewer than three innings. Two of his worst outings were against the best team in baseball (the Dodgers) so I guess we can be a bit lenient, but it hasn't been pretty. Alcantara has been good against the Sox in limited exposure, allowing just three hits in 17 at-bats.

The White Sox are another disgrace of a franchise. I almost want to give them a bit of a pass because they were picked to go to the World Series by virtually everyone a few years ago and the team just completely pissed down their leg. So, at least at one point, they were supposed to be good. They then made a bunch of dumb moves and last year traded away every player of value remaining that was healthy and willing to leave. This year they are bad, but actually not the worst team in the sport, that would be the Rockies. There are a lot of things I could talk about, including my rule of if you don't make the playoffs in 10 years, you should be required to sell the team, but for today, let's just focus on this game. In this one, Sean Burke is starting. The 25-year-old right-hander is 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He has actually been pretty good though over his past two outings. He has thrown two consecutive quality starts, and has only allowed more than three earned runs in two of his eight starts this year. He has never faced the Marlins so maybe he has a chance to be good in this one.

I am not overly impressed with either team. We should have good weather in Chicago, and the ball might jump off some bats, but I think these are teams that you can make mistakes against. I'm going to back the under 8.5 here. I think the teams combine for maybe six runs if the starters pitch the way they are capable of. I do lean towards the White Sox winning, but I can't back them here against a former Cy Young looking to get right. Back the under.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024