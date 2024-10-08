Total Look For Phillies Vs Mets Game 3

Phillies vs. Mets, 5:08 ET

We were able to grab a win last night on the diamond as the Tigers took care of business and won their game to even up the series. Actually, all of the baseball series are even currently at 1-1. So far, these playoffs have been awesome and we've enjoyed a bit of a hot streak starting in September and continuing through some of these games I've picked so far. Let's keep it rolling here as we get a game between the Phillies and the Mets.

The Phillies spent the majority of the season looking like one of the best teams in the game, but there are some struggles right now that they need to figure out. They benched their normal third baseman, Alec Bohm, in their last game because he is in a hitting slump. He isn't the only hitter struggling for the Phillies, but he was the one who had to deal with the benching. How does he respond assuming he gets the start here? This team won 95 games this season, but that's not the goal in Philadelphia. Anything short of a World Series appearance would be a disappointing season. They have to make tough decisions and they are doing so. Normally, the Phillies would've started Aaron Nola in Game 2, considering he has been one of their best pitchers for years, and this year too. However, he is getting the start today instead. He put together a great year, going 14-8 with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. His ERA did increase on the road this season as opposed to at home. He did make two starts against the Mets this season. His most recent was ugly, going just 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, including two homers, and six earned runs. However, his one start in New York was arguably his best of the season, throwing a complete game shutout.

The Mets didn't have the same easy path to success that the Phillies enjoyed this year. For about two and a half months, the Mets were below average. Then the team started hitting, Francisco Lindor looked like an MVP candidate, and the pitching staff performed admirably. They put themselves into the Wild Card race, but needed to win one of the final two games against the Braves in order to get into the playoffs. They won game 161 in the final inning. They also won Game 3 against Milwaukee in their final at-bat. I feel like they are one of those teams that just never give up and always believe they can win. Those are the most dangerous in the playoffs. They are sending out Sean Manaea to combat Nola and the Phillies. Manaea went 12-6 in the regular season with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.08 ERA. He was surprisingly great this season. For the season, he did have a tougher time pitching at home than he did on the road. Against the Phillies, Manaea faced them three times this year. In the first game, he put up a quality start, allowing just one run over six innings. In the second game, he struggled, allowing a season-high six earned runs over 3.2 innings. In the final game, just a few weeks ago, he went seven innings, allowed three hits - two of them homers, and allowed three earned runs in a 6-3 win for the Mets.

This game doesn't have the feel of a scoreless outing from either pitcher. The teams seem like they are going to battle it out with the bats rather than the pitching. I feel like the Phillies will win this one with Nola, but I can't say I'm 100% convinced this is the right play. Instead, I want to take the over seven runs in this one. Both starters should give up a few runs and we should get over that total.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024