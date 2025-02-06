Total Look As Golden Knights Take On Devils

Golden Knights vs. Devils, 7:00 ET

I haven't had much in terms of plays for the ice lately, but I'm heading back there after I took a loss on the college hardwood for us last night. Seemed a bit strange how that game flow happened, and I probably would bet it again today based on the analysis. Kon Kneuppel played his fewest minutes of the season and took just four three-pointers. Oh well, it is a slow college day, so let's lock in on the NHL. I'm going to take on the game between the Golden Knights and the Devils.

The Golden Knights come into tonight as one of the best teams in hockey with a strong 31-17-6 record for the year. While that is a nice record, they are struggling on the road this season with just a 12-11-3 record. For the year, Las Vegas has been really good on offense, putting in 3.28 goals per game. Even the defense is good with just 2.76 goals allowed. I suppose none of that is a surprise considering that they have been dominant nd are 14 games above .500. They are also taking about four more shots per game than their opponent. Over the past five games they've really struggled. They've scored just 11 goals in those games, and have lost four of them. While the offense has slipped, the defense has been pretty standard. They have allowed just 13 goals in that span. They have lost four straight and could really use a win. They will turn to Adin Hill tonight to try and get the victory. Hill is 19-10-4 this year and is allowing just 2.69 goals per game. He has a .900% save percentage which is just 33rd in the league. The Golden Knights have lost five of the past six games that Hill has started though.

The Devils are also one of the better teams in the league. There are some tests that teams have playing each other during the course of the year and this is one where two great teams get to see how they stack up against each other. The reality is that most players probably don't see it that way. The competitive spirit should get them all to want to win every game anyway. The Devils are 30-19-6 for the year and have been equally effective on the road as they have been at home. When hosting opponents, they are 15-8-4. The team is scoring 3.07 goals per game on 29 shots per game. Their defense has been very stingy though, allowing opponents to score just 2.51 goals per game. They are allowing opponents 26 shots per game though. Over the past five games, the Devils have gone 3-2 with only one of those on their home ice. Two of the wins were in overtime or shoot outs. The losses were both on the road, one of them was against Buffalo, they lost that game 4-3. The other loss was to Philadelphia, losing the game 4-2. The Devils are likely to put Nicolas Daws in the net tonight. He has only played in two games, with one start. He has allowed just two goals in 84 minutes on the ice though.

This is a bit of a challenge because you have a young goalie facing one of the best offenses in the league. The Golden Knights aren't playing particularly well, but I think there is a chance they could snap out of it against Daws. The Devils are playing inconsistent, but I think that Hill has been average this year. I'm going to take a shot on the over 5.5 for this game, but I lean towards the Golden Knights winning this game.

