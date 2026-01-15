Total Has Dipped Too Low In Knicks Vs Warriors

Knicks vs. Warriors

After hitting basically everything for a week, I’ve hit a brick wall. Imagine a freight train chugging along, and then all of a sudden, BAM, a brick wall built on the tracks for no reason. I’ve lost four straight plays after winning like 10 or something. It was wild. I’m looking to take command of that train once again and get it back on track tonight. In this one, we have the Knicks, who have been the bane of my basketball betting this year, taking on the Warriors.



The Knicks are without Jalen Brunson, and honestly that might be all you need to know. They lost to the Kings last night after he left with a sprained ankle. The team is not exactly terrible without him. They were 11-6 last season, and they are just 1-2 for the year this season. Overall, the Knicks are 25-15 for the season and this is a year they need to capitalize on more than any. There really is no clear favorite in the East, I suppose outside of the Knicks. Injuries have hampered them a bit with Josh Hart being out for a while and now Brunson. The good news is that the team is actually deeper than in the past few years, and they have a coach who will use his bench. This likely means more time for Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride, and Jordan Clarkson.





For the Warriors, we are probably looking at the last few years of the Steph Curry era, which has to make any true fan a little disappointed. Curry has been a joy to watch even when the team is bad. He’s one of the few guys who looks like he has fun while he plays. I’ve asked the question to a lot of friends - would you rather be able to shoot like Curry for a day, or have Giannis’s athleticism? Personally, I’d rather have Curry’s ability. The Warriors are struggling this year, they are above .500, but barely. They enter tonight’s game with a 22-19 record. They’ve been very good at home, though at 14–6. It seems like everyone should play tonight for them as well.



As you probably expected, the line for this game changed drastically after Brunson went down last night. I don’t recommend taking the Warriors and lean toward the Knicks. I think they are deep enough and have good enough guys to keep the game somewhat close. The play here, though, is to take the over. Brunson isn’t a good defender, and the total went down when he went out, so the assumption is that the Knicks will use defense to win. I think this game goes over, though. The Knicks are on a back-to-back (limited travel as they were in Sacramento), and that usually means higher-scoring games. McBride isn’t going to play more defense than Brunson either. The Warriors are rested and at home. Give me the over for this one.