Total Is Getting Too High For Purdue And Nebraska To Hit

Purdue vs. Nebraska, 7:00 ET

At this point, if you see a College Basketball game with my name attached to it and Kansas involved, just fade me. If I pick them, I probably am going to do it because they've taken my money three straight games. If I fade them, you can almost guarantee they are going to win the game. I watched most of the game last night, and I do think Arizona was the better team for a significant portion of the game. Although, Kansas was without Darryn Peterson, so maybe they should've been. The problem is that three-point shooting is becoming just as rampant in college as it is in the NBA, so that variance is causing some issues with betting as well. Tonight is a game where we will see a lot of threes launched as Purdue takes on Nebraska.

Purdue as a program has done remarkably well over the past few seasons. Sure, they had Zach Edey for a couple of years, but they also have revamped their program after he moved on and still are winning games at a high clip. The team is currently ranked 13th in the nation, is 19-4 overall, and 9-3 in Big Ten play. I think this is a team most will want to avoid, or at least won't look forward to playing in the NCAA Tournament, either. They did just have their worst stretch of the season, by far, and are coming out of it. They lost three straight at UCLA, at home against Illinois, and at Indiana. They then beat Maryland by a ton, and squeaked out a win over Oregon. Their only other loss on the schedule was earlier in the year against Iowa State. The three losses in a row hurt, obviously, but they weren't blow out losses, all of them were by six points or fewer. And, unfortunately, the schedule won't be getting any easier from here either with Michigan and Michigan State on the horizon.

Nebraska was undefeated just a week or so ago. The Cornhuskers kind of came out of nowhere to be a successful team this season, but now that they've announced themselves, I doubt anyone will take them for granted. When I spoke about Nebraska in their two games I've bet with them involved, I said it was entirely possible the team just had an easy schedule. The only opponents of real caliber that Nebraska had played were Illinois and Michigan State. They won both of those games, but they were extremely close. Now, Nebraska has lost to Michigan by three, and to Illinois by nine. I'm not trying to take anything away from the team, because I do think they are good, have a solid coach, and seem to play well together. However, this also isn't a Cinderella story where they will end up winning the National Championship. We only get one of those per year and we already used it on the Indiana Hoosiers in football. Nebraska is going to be a tough matchup for most teams. They move the ball well, play defense, and don't really have one go-to option, so everyone stays involved.

The problem with this game is that the total has gotten a bit out of control. The line has been pushed to almost 150 and is currently sitting at 148.5. Purdue and Nebraska have one major thing in common - they don't really shoot at the rim, they shoot threes. While you're hitting those, points can come in a hurry. If you're missing, then you have almost no offense because you don't have enough shot creation. If both teams are similar in structure, it means they are practicing against similar players on a daily basis. I'm surprised the total has gotten this high. In the ranked matchups for Nebraska, only one game would've gone over this total. Only two of the five for Purdue would go over. Give me the under in this one.