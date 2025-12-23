Too Much Caffeine For Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Total

UNLV vs. Ohio, 9:00 ET

The last game of the day is likely going to be one of the more entertaining ones. Sure, some defensive battles are interesting and enjoyable, but I think the average fan would tell you they would much rather watch teams race up and down the field on each other. The books certainly expect that to be the case in this game as they opened the game with a 62.5 total, and it has risen to 66.5. Do we believe that the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl between UNLV and Ohio is going to be constant scoring?

UNLV comes in with the stronger record, and they likely are the better team. They are 10-3 for the season, with two of their losses coming at the hands of Boise State. Both of them also happened to be on the road, where I think it is difficult to play. The other loss was at home against New Mexico, and to be honest, I'm not really sure why they dropped that game. UNLV hasn't had much trouble scoring this season. In their 13 games, they were able to produce over 30 points in 11 of the games. The biggest concern is that they also allowed 30 or more points in five games. While that doesn't seem like a ton, it is still about 40% of their games that they are allowing opponents to continuously find the endzone. I would expect the Rebels, specifically in this game, think that they can just win a shootout over Ohio. There really are no major concerns for UNLV when it comes to transfers or opt-outs, so I think they have a reasonable expectation to play a normal game.

Ohio is 8-4 for the season, and I think you can probably justify all four losses. They fell in the season opener to Rutgers by three on the road. That's a reasonable loss and obviously it was competitive. Ohio State dominated them, but they were also the best team in the country for much of the season. The other two losses were both road losses, one against Ball State, and another against Western Michigan. Outside of the Ohio State game, which again, they are not in the same class as the Bobcats, Ohio kept each of their losses close. They have some decent wins, but honestly, none of them are all that impressive to share too many details about them. The story for the Bobcats is that their head coach, Brian Smith, was fired for misconduct, so he will not be at the game. They also are missing a couple of guys who have been injured much of the season.

This is not a game that I'm feeling all that excited about when it comes to the spread. I think UNLV should dominate it and win with ease. A teaser between UNLV and Louisville would be a solid look. However, I think we are getting a bit ahead of ourselves with the high total. UNLV has a good offense, and could put up 30 points. However, Ohio has a respectable defense and they now have their defensive coordinator taking over. I'm going to back the under as I think the total has gotten too high.