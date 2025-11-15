Too Many Points To Pass Up

Texas vs. Georgia, 7:30 ET

Every so often during the college football season we get a game or two that is absolutely can't miss. This week is filled with great games and a ton of ranked matchups. I feel like we haven't seen many ranked matchups taking place this season, but I could just be misremembering. This week there are a bunch that I am looking forward to. However, there is no game more exciting to me than Texas vs. Georgia, and that's the one we will tackle here.

Texas has had a very interesting season. They came into the year with the highest of expectations. The offense was expected to be one of the best in the country. It wasn't just that, they expected the defense to be unstoppable as well. What has happened is a struggle for far too many games this year. They took on Ohio State in the first game of the year and lost 14-7. That was fairly respectable to hold the Buckeyes to that low of a score in Ohio. However, as you can tell from the score, the offense couldn't get anything going. Their other loss is a bad one, on the road against Florida. Their other two road games were wins, over Kentucky and over Mississippi State. However, both of those games required overtime. I'm not exactly sure why they have significant road struggles, but they do. One of the big advantages they will have in this game is that they had a bye week last week. After beating Vanderbilt (barely), they had two weeks to prepare for this one. They will need it if they have any hopes of making the College Football Playoffs. As of right now, they are not projected to make it. They likely need to win the remainder of their season to have a shot.

Georgia has once again put together a great campaign. Their lone loss was against Alabama, but even that was a close matchup. Alabama won it on the road by just three points. Since that loss they have won five straight games. They handled Kentucky with ease, then beat Auburn on the road. They followed that up with a win over Ole Miss, and a win against Florida in a neutral stadium. Last week, they played at Mississippi State. Even with a loss to Texas, I would expect Georgia to make the Playoffs if they win the remainder of the season. Georgia has done a nice job on offense, probably better than I expected them to do. Gunner Stockton has completed almost 70% of his passes this season, and thrown for 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. Protecting the ball is paramount and he does that well. Their running game has been a mixture of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens who have combined for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

I am a little surprised by this line. In some ways, I get it. Texas is a big underdog because they have clearly struggled on the road, and the only other reasonable team they have played on the road was Ohio State, and the Buckeyes won by seven. Georgia is not an easy location to play. Arch Manning will need to have his best game of the season. However, Texas is fighting for their lives. They have to get a win here to stay alive, and although it is unlikely, I think they can at least keep this close. I think them being on bye last week makes a big difference as well. Give me Texas +6.5.