Too Many Advantages For Duke Against Arch Rival

Duke vs. North Carolina, 6:30 ET

There are some games that you simply have to bet because you know you're going to watch it. That's somewhat how I feel about this one. I'm not advocating for putting money on things just because it is on your television. You should always have an angle, and I do, but I think there is a reasonable understanding with the general public that the bigger games are going to get more action from the books. In college basketball, it doesn't get much bigger than Duke vs. North Carolina.

Duke, as usual, is coming into this game as one of the best teams in the nation. I think what is most unique to me about their program is that the handoff from Coach K to Coach Jon Scheyer is that there really hasn't been a dip in recruiting or talent coming to play at Duke. You would think there could be some sort of issue or that players might not care about Duke as much now that they can go to other places and make the same level (or close to the same) as they could with the Blue Devils. Duke continues to get the top-level talent and continues to revamp their roster each year in order to stay atop the college basketball rankings. It may not have resulted in a championship yet for Scheyer, but having a chip and a chair is all you need every year. This year's team is built around Cam Boozer who leads the team in four of the five main statistical categories. This is about the same level of production as superstar Cooper Flagg last year. Boozer is averaging 23.3 points and almost 10 rebounds per game. He also leads the team with four assists per game.

North Carolina is still an illustrious program. However, their handoff from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis isn't quite as smooth as the one over at Duke. They don't seem to get the same level of blue chip talent coming to the school as Duke. Sure, there have been tons of first round draft picks that left the Tar Heels program, but there aren't many stars in the NBA that have come from the school in recent years. Even the team itself doesn't seem to have that many great players. This year might be a bit different with Caleb Wilson on the roster. I do think he could be a legitimate prospect for the league and make a good name for himself. He is currently leading the Tar Heels with 20 points per game, and almost 10 rebounds as well. Still, this team needs more talent than just Wilson if they want to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next month.

Looking at the teams, I don't think that North Carolina will be able to stop Boozer. Wilson may neutralize the offensive output a bit, but I don't think this is going to be a game that Boozer loses. The Tar Heel faithful will certainly antagonize the guy all game, but he is too talented for them to fully keep him out of the game. The only spot on the floor that I see a bit of an edge for is the center position with Henri Veesaar for the Tar Heels. I just don't think it will be enough. Give me Duke to cover the -5.5 in the latest edition of the rivalry.