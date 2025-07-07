Tommy Fleetwood Has No Business Being In 'Winner Without' Betting Markets For The Scottish Open

The Englishman is getting far too much respect considering he has no wins on the PGA TOUR.

Offering "Winner Without" odds for PGA TOUR events is one of the cool things that the big U.S. sportsbooks (FanDuel and DraftKings) do. Since No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy eat up so much "win equity" when they play, sportsbooks can get more action by taking bets for winners, sans Scottie and Rory.

Usually, there's at least one other golfer included in the "Winner Without" markets that makes sense, such as World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, etc. In weak-field events, sometimes the "Winner Without" markets hilariously feature golfers with only one career win on TOUR.

But Tommy Fleetwood being part of the "Winner Without" market at this week's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, along with Scottie, Rory, and Xander, is hysterical. Fleetwood is famously the biggest loser on the PGA TOUR. He's been a top-20 golfer in the world for more than a decade and has zero wins to show for it.

Granted, Fleetwood was the silver medalist at the 2025 Paris Summer Olympic Games and a three-time European Ryder Cupper. Plus, the Englishman has seven wins on the DP World (European) Tour in events with Rory, Rahm, and other great international golfers. Yet, he gets a pass for choking because he keeps getting close to winning.

Hell, Brian Campbell won his second event this year on Sunday, beating Emiliano Grillo in a playoff to win the 2025 John Deere Classic. Campbell was a PGA TOUR rookie in 2016-17 and spent the last seven seasons dealing with injuries and playing in the TOUR's minor league, the Korn Ferry Tour.

Tommy Lad added to his losing legacy by blowing the 2025 Travelers Championship in his most recent start. Fleetwood had a three-stroke lead entering Round 4 of the Travelers before losing it to Keegan Bradley in a two-shot swing on the final hole of the tournament. A few of Fleetwood's close losses have been "bad luck," but the Travelers was just some cursed sh*t.

That said, the sportsbooks can throw the Brit back into the regular odds pile for the Scottish Open. He is priced too high anyway (+2200 and the fourth betting choice), and I'd rather get a bigger payout for a golfer who could actually win this week.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my PGA Tour 2025 betting record via X all season.