Tigers Will Make Reds Sing To A Different Tune

Reds vs. Tigers, 1:10 ET

Today is Flag Day, and with the turmoil that we are facing in certain spots of the country, I know a lot of people look at these articles as an escape. There are bigger things than just winning or losing a bet. Regardless of anything else happening, I hope you take a moment to pause and reflect on the positive things about our nation. Nothing will ever be all good or all bad. Watch the flag wave in the wind and recognize the beauty of the red, white, and blue. We are also lucky to get a play in a game with teams wearing red, white, and blue as the Reds take on the Tigers.

The Reds are one of the many teams that are floundering above and below .500. It really shouldn't be all that surprising, considering the fact that the team isn't really exceptional in any category. They have some good players, but outside of Elly De La Cruz, no one that you'd really be able to pick out of a crowd. The team might be developing an Ace, but I wouldn't say that they definitely have one. The numbers for the club have actually been better than you'd expect and probably would indicate that the team is going to improve. They are probably better than the record indicates. Today, they send out a guy who has been a good addition, and I wonder if he is going to be around the whole season or if they will ship him to a true contender. He is 6-4 for the season with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. He has struggled quite a bit on the road this season, with a 5.74 ERA in 31.1 innings. On the road, he has allowed opponents to hit .313, compared to just .181 at home. Tigers hitters have hit .263 against him over 80 at-bats.

The Tigers are not floating around .500. In fact, it would take them a 20-game losing streak to even get close to it. The Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball since last year. In the American League, they currently have the best record. In a division with four potential playoff teams, them having the best record has to say something. The question about them last year was their hitting, but that has been resolved with Javier Baez having a resurgent season, Gleyber Torres being a great addition, Spencer Torkelson rebounding into a player you'd expect him to be, and a ton of other contributions. Their pitching staff remains the strength behind Tarik Skubal, but now they have Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty as well. Flaherty is 5-6 with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP for the season. Flaherty has been great at home this year, with almost two full runs lower in his ERA. He is in great form at the moment with four straight quality starts. The Reds have gotten four hits in 14 at-bats against Flaherty.

This isn't the battle between two heavyweights. It is a battle between a team that has done a great job of advancing their timeline for competitiveness, and one that is still looking for that path forward. The Reds actually somewhat reflect what the Tigers looked like last season. Today, though, the teams will battle, and I think Flaherty is going to dominate here. Back the Tigers on the run line.