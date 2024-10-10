Thursday Brings Us A Rushing Prop In 49ers Vs Seahawks

49ers vs. Seahawks, 8:15 ET

Can you believe that we are already in Week 6 of the football season? I feel like we were just gearing up for kickoff in the NFL and now we are approaching the completion of a third of the season. Do we really know anything? Probably not. I'm sure at least one of the teams we think is bad will end up in the playoffs. I'm sure one of the "good" teams will also start to slip as the playoff picture becomes more clear. Tonight we have two teams that we need to figure out still with the 49ers taking on the Seahawks.

The 49ers are arguably one of the biggest surprises in all of football. San Francisco comes into this game at 2-3. After Week 1, they looked like the best team in football, absolutely destroying the Jets 32-19. Week 2 saw them lose on the road to one of the other surprising teams, the Vikings. They then fell once again to the Rams in a game that looked like it was theirs for the taking. I thought maybe Week 4 was a sign that the team was getting right as they beat the Patriots 30-13. Alas, the last game was against the Cardinals, and they lost by one point. The 49ers didn't score at all in the second half of the game and allowed the Cardinals to score 14 unanswered points. Brock Purdy has looked rather average this season with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Their running game has still been good even without Christian McCaffrey, but they don't have the same ability to check it down to him and get the gains that way. I think the team needs to get Deebo Samuel more involved in the game. He is fourth on the team in targets and still hasn't hauled in a touchdown pass. In fairness, he missed the game against the Rams, but this last game against the Cardinals only saw him grab one pass on three targets. The Seahawks defense has been surprisingly good. Their passing defense should disrupt a lot of success from the 49ers.

The Seahawks are 3-2 and have back-to-back losses. I happily predicted the game between the Lions and Seahawks and saw them losing that one. However, losing at home to the Giants is a bigger concern to me. New York held Seattle to just 20 points. Geno Smith didn't have a bad game, but I also wouldn't say it was his most impressive effort, but he was sacked seven times in the game. He was under a lot of pressure and it caused him to scramble a bit more than normal as well. He ran for 72 yards and four carries which was more than a third of their attempts for the game. The yardage was about half of what he has for the entire season. He still was able to complete 70% of his passes but he hasn't had a game with multiple touchdowns this season. The 49ers have been good against the run, and decent enough against the pass. In order to win this one, their best approach will be getting the ball to DK Metcalf. I am not sure if the running game will have much progress in this one, but they can't be one-sided like they were against the Giants and expect to win.

I really don't have a great feel for this one. The 49ers are not playing good football this season, at least not consistent football. However, the Seahawks are not playing good football at the moment. I lean toward the Seahawks with the points but it isn't something I feel overly confident in. I do like Jordan Mason to go over 81.5 rushing yards in the game though. The Seahawks defense hasn't been great, and the 49ers will rely on Mason in each game as they've already shown. I'm going to back him here.

