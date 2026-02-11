Is A Three-Peat In Store For The Splurging Dodgers?

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

As with everything, baseball has some very divisive things happening. You typically don’t get a lot of fence straddlers. Maybe there are, but like anything else, the ones that are the loudest tend to get the conversation going. There are only two camps that are in Major League Baseball at the moment, and that’s largely about the Dodgers – you either hate them for spending money, or you think it is exactly what a team should do. Let’s see if their money will buy them a World Series this year.

Last Season Recap

The Dodgers, who largely had the same roster they have at the moment – with a major addition, more on that in a second – didn’t finish with the best record in baseball or even the National League. In fact, they had to fight for the American League West for a long portion of the season. Ultimately, yes, they won the division. Yes, they beat the Phillies in four games. Yes, they swept the Brewers – both teams that finished with better records than them. And then, of course, as you’re aware, they won the World Series for the second straight year. There was some controversy with the actual games, there were some issues people had with player decisions, but ultimately, the Dodgers won the championship and have their eyes now set on a 3-peat.

Offseason Moves:

It really is surprising this didn’t get any coverage and no one cared (he writes in sarcasm font), but the Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a major deal. He’s being paid an insane amount of money for a shorter contract. I’ll be up front – I have no problem with this at all. They are doing exactly what they should do. You have a window to win, get your team as great as they can be, and pay your luxury tax. Anyone can do this – all of these baseball teams are worth BILLIONS of dollars, and owned by people with net worths of at least $400 million. Owners choose to not spend on their teams. The other major signing they had was Edwin Diaz, someone to shore up the closer role, a concern for them last season.

Roster:

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker. That’s the first four players in their batting order. Do you really even need to know that they have Will Smith, who led the team in batting average last season? How about Max Muncy, a power hitting third baseman? Perhaps you want to talk about Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Tommy Edman who are all reliable outfielders that can also hit the ball. The Dodgers are stacked, there is no doubt, and they have a farm system that can help them replenish if they would like. As for their rotation, they have Blake Snell , Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ohtani, and Roki Sasaki. This is actually the week link in their team, despite the names. They will be lucky if one of those guys makes 25 starts this season. There are other arms that they can rely on, and with their offense, I might be able to pitch for them and they could survive.

Betting Outlook:

Personally, I don’t think you can justify betting on the Dodgers at +230 to win the World Series. They probably will be somewhat close to that number going into the postseason. I can’t see them being much worse than even money as the postseason starts. Teams, even with as much talent as the Dodgers, can go cold for a series. Tucker has notoriously not shown up in the playoffs. I just don’t think it is a smart bet. The books have a line of 102.5 for the Dodgers to win this season. With the fix on the rotation, bullpen, and addition of Tucker, it is hard to believe they wont win 100 games. I won’t advocate for taking the over, though. This isn’t a team that cares about the regular season. They want to get to the postseason as healthy as possible. I’d recommend betting the under, because it is still baseball and anything can happen. 102-60 is still impressive. They won 100 in 2023, 98 in 2024, and 94 in 2025.