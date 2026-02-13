'Three Best Bet Weave' For College Hoops Saturday Including Texas Tech-Arizona

Valentine’s Day is for chocolates, flowers, and irrational confidence, and Saturday’s college hoops slate has all three. With 17 games featuring Top-25 teams, the board is begging to be attacked. That’s where this Three Best Bet Weave comes in. I’m not trying to pick winners in every game, just isolating the spots where the market is giving us a real edge.

The card starts with a Clemson–Duke Under that screams "rock-fight," moves to Texas Tech catching points in a matchup that’s sneakily built to trade punches with Arizona, and finishes with a late-night Santa Clara spread that looks like a trap for anyone chasing the Gonzaga brand name. Three plays, three angles, one mission: Cash tickets.

College Basketball Bet Slip for Valentine's Day

UNDER 133.5 (-110) , down to 131, in Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u).

, down to 131, in Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u). Texas Tech Red Raiders +9.5 (-110) , down to +8, vs. Arizona Wildcats via BetMGM, risking 1.1u.

, down to +8, vs. Arizona Wildcats via BetMGM, risking 1.1u. Santa Clara Broncos +3.5 (-110), down to +2.5, vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs via DraftKings, risking 1.1u.

UNDER 133.5 in #20 Clemson Tigers at #4 Duke Blue Devils, noon ET

Both teams have better defensive ratings than offensive ratings, and are poor free-throw shooting teams. The market overlooks Duke's defense since it has a Naismith College Player of the Year candidate in Cameron Boozer. Clemson plays at a below-average pace, and both teams get back on defense and force teams slow their tempo down.

Meanwhile, there shouldn't be a lot of putbacks or second-chance points since the Tigers are 10th in defensive rebounding rate, and Duke is 12th, per Ken Pom. Also, both teams are 4-8 Over/Under (O/U) in ACC games, and the Blue Devils are 2-7 O/U vs. ranked teams and 7-16 O/U as a favorite.

Also, this is an early start time, and we know college kids like to sleep in. Perhaps the early start time throws off their rhythm. Lastly, Clemson has gone Under the total in four of its five games before 3 p.m. ET, including three straight, and Duke has gone Under in three of its five games before 3 p.m. ET this season.

#16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+9.5) at #1 Arizona Wildcats, 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Tech is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, averaging nearly five more made threes per game than their opponents. The Red Raiders have won back-to-back games entering Saturday after losing their previous two to the UCF Knights on the road and the Kansas Jayhawks at home.

The former is a bad loss; there is no sugar-coating it. The only excuse I'll make for Texas Tech for that loss is that in-conference road games are tough, regardless of the opponent. However, the Red Raiders were missing their second-leading scorer (19.1 points per game) and leading assist man (7.7 assists per game), Christian Anderson, vs. Kansas.

While Arizona's resume validates its No. 1 overall ranking, TTU matches up well with it. Most teams don't have the backcourt to compete with Wildcats guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley, but the Red Raiders do with Anderson and SG Donovan Atwell, who are shooting 43.8% and 45.1% from behind the arc.

Plus, Texas Tech big J.T. Toppin is Ken Pom's sixth-ranked player in the nation. The Red Raiders essentially surround Toppin with 3-point shooters. So, if opponents send double-teams to help Toppin, which Arizona might not need to, it'll lead to a good look for one of Texas Tech's many sharpshooters.

Santa Clara Broncos (+3.5) at #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 10:30 p.m. ET

This is the "sucker spread" of the Saturday slate. Gonzaga was a -16.5 favorite when it beat Santa Clara 89-77 in their first meeting this season. The public and sharps will see the Bulldogs only favored -3.5 and bet them for similar reasons. The sharps will say this is too much of an overreaction to their first meeting, and the public will simply think this line is "too low".

Santa Clara had an eight-point first-half lead over 'Zaga earlier this season. They split the "four factors," with the Bulldogs winning the shooting and free-throw rate battles and the Broncos grabbing more boards and committing fewer turnovers. Yet, teams usually shoot better and get more calls at home, especially in college, which is why I like Santa Clara here.

More importantly, the market doesn't realize how good the Broncos have been. They have the nation's seventh-longest winning streak (nine games) since losing to Gonzaga. Santa Clara has a +22.5 net rating in West Coast Conference games, and 'Zaga has a +24.2, despite the Broncos playing a tougher conference schedule, according to Ken Pom.

