Temple Can Stop The Losing Streak Against Slumping Tulane

Tulane vs. Temple, 7:00 ET

We are almost at the end of the College Basketball season. We know that means that March Madness and the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. While that supplies us with some of the best action all season, I have to admit this has been an up-and-down season. I was really hot to start the year, then I stumbled a bit, and since that point, I've been either really hot or really cold. I won four in a row, but lost my last two games. Hopefully, we can grab a win and stop the streak there as Tulane takes on Temple today.

Tulane is 17-12 for the season and 8-8 in the American Conference. No one will get really excited about games from this conference as no one is a really good team. Even South Florida and Wichita State are good for the conference, but they aren't good teams. Tulane really hasn't had to play anyone overly amazing this season. They did lose both of their games against South Florida, including the most recent game, dropping that game by 28 points. That loss was after they dropped a game to Tulsa, losing that one by 34. I guess they are getting slightly better in terms of the margin of losses. The Green Wave just doesn't have that much talent. Their best player is Rowan Brumbaugh. He is a guard who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. I personally don't think it is a good sign to have your guard leading your team in rebounds. I will give it to the team that they collectively rebound well - four players are averaging four or more rebounds per game, but it still is a concern.

Temple isn't having a very good year, either. They are just 15-14 for the season, and they are 7-9 in conference. They do still have a bit of hope to end the season at .500 in conference if they can beat both Tulane and Tulsa on Saturday. The bad news is that Temple is playing some of their worst basketball of the season. They have lost their past six games, and they have lost 10 of their past 14 games. Although they have lost the past six games, they have at least been pretty competitive in most of them. Their losses over the stretch have been by 11, three, five, 12, four, and six. This is a very guard-heavy team. In fact, of their top-six scorers on the team, none of them are classified as a forward or center. However, collectively, they are not a great three-point shooting team. Only two guys are shooting higher than 35% from deep. That leads to a lot of variance.

This won't be a can't-miss basketball. I really doubt we see efficient offense or lockdown defense, but it should be an entertaining game. Neither team is playing great at the moment, but Tulane is definitely the better team. However, this game has Temple favored, despite their losing streak. I think there are a few reasons for this. One of them I learned the hard way on Tuesday. Temple will have their senior night tonight, and guys just play harder/better in those games. Additionally, I think Tulane has not been able to figure out their defense over the past couple of games. Even before that they were on the verge of a loss. Temple is stumbling, but should be able to capture the win here. Give me the Owls -4.5.